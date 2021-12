Rappers Art Klazz and Chef Sway have been friends for almost 15 years, but never got around to working with one another until the pandemic opened up the door to collaboration. In the early months of the coronavirus, Art Klazz, who works as a barber, started cutting hair in his home, and Sway would swing by once or twice a week to visit and idle away the time. Gradually, these weekly visits turned into regular Wednesday recording sessions, resulting in the duo album Hump Day, named for those mid-week get-togethers; it's out on all streaming services today (Wednesday, Dec. 8).

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO