It’s time to answer a very important question brought up among our basketball beat writers and at our weekly sports meetings: Which UConn Basketball player has the best shoe game? Basketball and sneakers go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that there are quite a few sneakerheads among both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The most notable one is probably Paige Bueckers, the phenom sophomore who recently inked a NIL deal with secondary marketplace StockX and consistently flexes heat like her Jordan 1 University Blues and Jordan 3 Laser Oranges. There are quite a few sleeper picks, though, and our team of writers have their takes:

BASKETBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO