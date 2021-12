Skiing can be a rather daunting sport to get into, especially for those who haven’t spent much time on the mountain. There’s a ton of terminology (much beyond getting after that “fresh pow”), and these days, there’s a different ski for each type of terrain and show, making it that much more difficult to understand (and eventually buy) the best ski for your particular skill level and interest in the sport. So within our guide to the best skis of 2021 and 2022, we decided to focus on rookies and intermediates. There’s a big learning curve just to get moving on a...

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO