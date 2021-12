Insulin has been on the market for a hundred years and for millions of Americans with diabetes, it is literally the difference between life and death. But insulin in the U.S. costs about eight times more than it does in peer countries, according to a 2020 study. About one in four people who need it can’t afford it, surveys have suggested, which is why many end up rationing their own medication — sometimes with severe, even fatal consequences.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO