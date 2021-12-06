ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Celtics' Recent Offensive Explosion Sustainable?

By Chris Forsberg
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForsberg: Is Celtics' recent offensive explosion sustainable? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Dennis Schroder was every Boston Celtics fan watching the team’s recent offensive explosion when he fainted into Jaylen Brown’s arms on Saturday night in Portland then needed immediate courtside resuscitation from Grant Williams. Boston erupted for...

MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Trade needs, how to improve offense, Ime Udoka in crunch time

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I’ve been disappointed that Grant Williams has always gotten so much playing time regardless of his level of play. Offensively, he provides very little for a power forward (or center previously) in terms of rebounding, assists, steals, and two-points shooting. He almost needs to shoot at least 40% for three-point shots to have any offensive value at all, and his current percentage is bound to fall. He also has very few athletic and offensive moves to beat defenders. Defensively, he lacks the height at 6′6″ and leaping ability to block shots and to guard lots of taller opponents, and he lacks the speed to keep up with them. Is there a case for playing the more talented and experienced and taller Jabari Parker more minutes and Grant Williams fewer minutes at power forward? -- Paul F.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Instant observations: Sixers' offense stinks it up in loss to Celtics

The Sixers and Celtics competed in a battle of whose offense could stink less, and Boston emerged victorious in an 88-87 garbage fire. • Shake Milton was basically the only reason the Sixers remained in this game after the first quarter. The Celtics kicked Philly's ass up and down the floor for a lot of the opening 12 minutes, but sometimes you just need one guy to get and stay hot in order to lift everybody else up during a miserable performance.
NBA
NESN

What’s Missing For Celtics’ Offense? Jayson Tatum Thinks It’s Simple

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have struggled to remain consistent offensively so far this season at points. When it comes to the team’s shooting abilities, we know that the team is gifted with talent, but come game time, the shots just aren’t falling when they need to be. The team’s star shooter Jayson Tatum chimed in to address what’s been missing for the Celtics’ offense now 22 games into the season.
NBA
NESN

Despite Loss To Jazz, Al Horford Still Impressed With Celtics Offense

It truly was an occasion when you can hang your hat on a loss, with Friday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz offering a lot to feel good about for the Boston Celtics. Five players reached double-digit scoring, led by Jayson Tatum (a game-high 37 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Al Horford (21 points, six rebounds, nine assists). The Celtics showed flashes of exemplary movement, and they shot 51.6% from the field and 100% in 22 free-throw attempts.
NBA
NBA

Celtics Edged by Jazz Despite Best Offensive Effort of Season

The Boston Celtics put forth their best offensive effort of the season Friday night, but even their best wasn’t good enough against the top offense in the league. Boston erupted for 130 points against the Utah Jazz, marking its highest offensive output in regulation this season despite missing second-leading scorer Jaylen Brown due to hamstring tightness. It was also the second-highest point total allowed in regulation by the Jazz on their home court in the last 35 seasons.
NBA
Jaylen Brown
Ime Udoka
Jayson Tatum
Rudy Gobert
Marcus Smart
lakers365.com

Celtics hitting offensive stride at the right time as difficult December rolls on

LOS ANGELES – The Celtics are entering their annual trip to Los Angeles perhaps playing their best offensive basketball of the season, and it's coming at the perfect time. Boston's schedule in December is treacherous. Two games against the Phoenix Suns, fresh off an 18-game winning streak, a matchup with the Golden State Warriors, two against the Milwaukee Bucks, and two against the Los Angeles Clippers — three teams they face have even or losing records, but the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Kni...
NBA
MassLive.com

How Celtics, Jayson Tatum boast 6th-best offensive rating over past 10 games in impressive improvement

LOS ANGELES — The Celtics are finally rounding into form after a terrible start — and, for the most part, all the attention has been on their defense. That was the end of the floor Boston relied on to flip a 2-5 start into playoff contention as first-year coach Ime Udoka implemented his system. The personnel was bound to fit eventually as the Celtics boast defensive pieces who create chaos.
NBA
MassLive.com

Jayson Tatum’s 37 points, Celtics’ offense spoiled by Jazz’s hot shooting: ‘Probably our best offensive game of the year’

The Celtics needed every bit of juice they could squeeze out of their offense — and for most of Friday’s game against the Jazz, they delivered. Utah was unconscious in the first quarter on its way to 38 points and nine 3-pointers, looking like it was going to run away with the victory. All the Celtics could do was contest shots while mustering up buckets on their end of the court, trying to keep pace.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics PRIDE podcast: the ugly win over Philly and the offensive explosion out west

Josh and Adam discussed the last three games against Philadelphia, Utah and Portland without the support of Mike Minkoff who hopefully is enjoying a warm beach in Mexico. They discuss the win over Philadelphia after Joel Embiid’s three-week absence in the league’s health and safety protocols. How much of Embiid’s poor play in that game was a result of COVID? Was this a win Philly gave to Boston or a gritty performance showing Boston’s improvement and ability?
UTAH STATE
CelticsBlog

Team camaraderie on display in offensive explosion vs. Blazers

Less than two weeks ago, this quote from an anonymous Eastern Conference executive was released in an ESPN article about the Boston Celtics:. “They’ve looked like [players that] legitimately don’t enjoy each other’s success, and it’s been like that for years,” an Eastern Conference executive said. In last night’s win...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Hand Clippers A Win With 23 Turnovers

BOSTON (CBS) — You were probably pretty frustrated if you stayed up late to watch the Celtics ultimately hand the undermanned L.A. Clippers a win on Wednesday night. Your reward for the late night was a few comebacks by Boston, but a lot more irritating turnovers that ultimately led to a 114-111 loss. And if you only stayed up for the first half, you’re probably surprised that the game was even that close. The Boston defense remained missing over the first 24 minutes of the contest, as the Paul George-less Clippers dropped 63 points in the first half, nearly half of...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recent B/R article highlights 3 trade targets for Boston Celtics to add playmaking, scoring

The Boston Celtics need to shake up their roster with some consolidatory trades, with too many talented role players to play, and not quite enough star power to prevent their offense from being easy to game plan against. And while adding a star via trade would be the obvious solution to such a situation, it is not so easy to pry them loose from teams given their status as stars in the first place.
NBA

