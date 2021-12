The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a 78-52 win against UTEP on December 7th inside the T Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. From the final seconds of that game, it became preparation mode for the Border War. The last time these two met on the basketball court was an exhibition game in 2017 called the Showdown for Relief. The Jayhawks would defeat the Tigers 93-87. Kansas leads the overall record between the two 174-95. The students at Kansas lined up to get in for the game nearly a week before, and they came prepared. A rivalry that dates back to 1907 was tipped off, and the mecca of basketball was hitting some incredible decibels.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO