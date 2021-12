When Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson walks out of City Hall for the last time later this year as his historic 16-year mayoralty concludes, it’ll actually be the end of a far longer “Jackson era” in Cleveland politics -- one spanning more than three influential decades. His activism started in Central, one of Cleveland’s poorest neighborhoods, but led to more than 15 years as a member and later president of City Council and culminated as a four-term mayor whose lopsided re-election numbers suggested the mayor’s office was his for the asking, as long as he wanted it.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO