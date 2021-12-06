ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Update On Maryse’s Status In WWE, Beth Phoenix Rumored For RAW, AJ Styles & Omos’ Best Moments

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– PWInsider reports that Maryse will officially be part of the RAW roster moving forward after her return last Monday. She had already been signed with the company, but...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE: Latest Update on Triple H's Health Status

WWE announced on Sept. 8 that Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) had undergone a procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital after suffering a cardiac event caused by a genetic heart issue. He released a statement a couple of weeks later by writing on Twitter, "I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I'm recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon," but since then the updates on his status have been few and far between.
WWE
f4wonline.com

The Miz & Maryse return to WWE TV on Raw

Both The Miz and Maryse returned to WWE television tonight, confronting Edge. Edge was in the ring talking about being back on Raw when The Miz, with Maryse, made their return. The two exchanged words with Edge eventually challenging The Miz to fight. Miz acted like he was about to engage, but instead said no and exited the ring.
WWE
PWMania

Beth Phoenix Comments On The ‘Experimenting’ Going On With WWE NXT 2.0

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE NXT announcer Beth Phoenix talked about brand’s 2.0 revamp and how the new characters are progressing:. “(Tony D’Angelo) knows the character and it resonates with the audience. I don’t want to say it’s a simple character because it’s not, there’s a million layers to it, but it’s a familiar character. Other characters in WWE have brought some of those flavors, and he’s pulling from other inspirations and maybe TV and movie characters as well. We get it, when he hands a dead fish with Dexter Lumis’ name pinned to it, we know what that means. He’s speaking the language of the audience and when you do that, the audience instantly attaches because they’re like ‘Oh no, who’s he going to whack next?’ Their minds start spinning and they start building these possibilities. We want to engage people, we don’t want to leave them confused, we want to ask them questions like cliff-hangers like ‘what’s next?’”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: John Morrison Responds to Edge’s Raw Comments, More Raw Video Highlights

– As previously reported, The Miz and Maryse returned to WWE TV last night on Raw and confronted Edge. During their promo, Edge referenced recently released former WWE Superstar, John Morrison, as he accused Miz of leaving Morrison to get fired while he went off to appear on Dancing With the Stars. Morrison later responded to Edge’s Raw comments.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miz
Person
Beth Phoenix
Person
The Miz
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On Maryse’s Return To WWE, Edge/John Morrison Reference

As seen during Monday’s edition of RAW, we saw the returns of Edge, The Miz, and Maryse. According to a report from Pwinsider, Maryse’s appearance was “not a one-time deal” and there has been some talk of “potentially” adding Beth Phoenix to the program. As far as Edge’s promo where...
WWE
411mania.com

Beth Phoenix Announces She Is Leaving WWE NXT Commentary Team

In a post on Twitter, Beth Phoenix announced that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. Beth Phoenix debuted as a commentator in WWE in 2017, working in the role part-time before being promoted to full-time in 2019. She wrote:. “Ahead of...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT Co-Workers & Staff Pay Tribute to Beth Phoenix Following Departure Announcement

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced that she will be exiting the WWE NXT 2.0 commentary team following Sunday’s NXT WarGames PPV event. Following the news, a number of WWE and NXT Superstars and staff shared their tweets to Phoenix, offering their praise and tribute to the wrestling legend.
WWE
411mania.com

Notes On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw & Main Event Taping

A new report has some spoilers on plans as of this afternoon for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw and the corresponding WWE Main Event taping. Fightful Select reports that these were the plans as of earlier today (and are, as everything, subject to potentially change):. WWE Main Event Taping. *...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe News#Aj Styles Omos#Pwinsider#Wwe Tv#Wrestling Inc#Miztv#Nxt#Wwe Playlist
PWMania

Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from Memphis, TN at the FedExForum this Monday night. WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,487 tickets and there are 812 left. Edge will appear on Miz TV. Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Steel Cage Match

After two cage matches last night NXT Wargames, WWE will have another one on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. That match will be a non-title one between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens. You can find the lineup below:. * Steel Cage Match: Big E vs. Kevin Owens.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces New Title Matches For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced two new title matches for tonight’s RAW episode. Tonight’s RAW will see WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defend the strap against Apollo Crews, who will have Commander Azeez at ringside. WWE has also announced that RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will defend against...
WWE
411mania.com

Jerry Lawler Signs New Deal With WWE

PWInsider reports that Jerry Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE. His current deal with the company would have expired at the end of the year, but he will sticking around for the foreseeable future. It’s unknown how long The King’s new deal with WWE is.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files Trademark For New Digital Series

Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark for its new “The Build To” digital series that it has recently used to promote matches, such as the one between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. The company filed to trademark “The Build To” for entertainment services,...
WWE
10TV

WWE Raw returns to Columbus this February

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to Columbus this coming February. WWE champions will face off at Nationwide Arena on Feb. 28, 2022. Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley are just some of the wrestling superstars expected to make an appearance, though event organizers say that lineup is subject to change.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Raquel Gonzalez Addresses Possibility of Move to Raw or SmackDown

WWE NXT's Raquel Gonzalez is set to team up with Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade at NXT WarGames, where they will do battle with Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. It's a little bit of black & gold vs 2.0 energy, but some are also looking at what happens after WarGames, as there is also always the looming possibility of some stars leaving NXT to head to Raw or SmackDown. We had the chance to talk to Gonzalez on the most recent episode of ComicBook Nation, and asked if she has thought about the possibility of moving to either of those two brands.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy