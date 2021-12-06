Three more hostages released by Haitian gang, says missionary group

Three more missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti earlier this year were released on Sunday, the Christian missionary group they worked for announced.

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details," Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement.

"As announced on Friday, we would like to focus the next three days on praying and fasting for the hostages. Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released. We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones," added the organization.

Two missionaries from the group were released in November and were reported to be safe. Information surrounding the release was not disclosed, including the identities of the missionaries or if a ransom had been paid.

In October, a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries was kidnapped while leaving an orphanage and traveling to the airport in Port-au-Prince. Shortly after the kidnappings, the Haitian gang responsible, the 400 Mawozo, demanded $17 million in exchange for the missionaries' freedom.

Wilson Joseph, alleged to be the leader of the gang, released a video threatening to kill the missionaries if the demands were not met. However, the Biden administration confirmed in November that the gang had provided proof of life.