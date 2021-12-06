Evans seeking 4th term as district attorney

Evans

NASHVILLE — District Attorney Robert Evans filed for reelection on Monday.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve during the past 12 years, and I look forward to continuing if retained by the electorate,” Evans said.

Evans serves the 8th Prosecutorial District, which encompasses Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties.

“Our primary success has been the retention and development of a first-rate group of professionals who are well-qualified to address the complex issues facing the criminal justice system,” Evans said. “They have performed admirably, in spite of significant disruptions caused by the pandemic.”

Going forward, Evans said his primary focus will be reducing delays and backlogs accrued during pandemic protocols.

“I am pleased to report that we are well on our way with the addition of new staff for the 2022 fiscal year,” Evans said. “With the assistance of our partners in Raleigh, we will add two lawyers and an investigator to our staff. These additional resources will be critical as we push to get dockets back to pre-pandemic levels.”

Evans was a District Court judge from 1999 until 2008, when then-Gov. Beverly Perdue appointed him to fill the remainder of District Attorney Howard S. Boney Jr.’s term upon Boney’s retirement. Evans won the top prosecutor’s job in 2010 and was reelected in 2014 and 2018.