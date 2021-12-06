ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rivian is 'The One' To Challenge Tesla, Says Morgan Stanley

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN ) rose 4% Monday after bullish analyst notes, with Morgan Stanley telling investors the company is "the one" that can challenge Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ). Analyst Adam...

The Challenging Road Ahead for Rivian’s Billionaire CEO

RJ Scaringe grew up studying the auto industry, peering under parked cars as a teenager and stashing spare parts around his bedroom. Now, at 38, he wants to disrupt it. His electric-vehicle maker, Rivian RIVN -0.64% Automotive Inc., represents a direct challenge to Detroit’s auto giants. Last month its initial public offering raised more money than any IPO on a U.S. listing since 2014, making Mr. Scaringe an instant billionaire. Its stock has rallied 47% since the IPO, pushing Rivian’s valuation higher than that of Ford Motor Co. F 9.61% or General Motors Co.
Seekingalpha.com

Jabil upgraded to buy at Goldman on exposure to Tesla, Rivian

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares are up more than 2% to $63.27 after Goldman Sachs upgraded shares to buy, noting the company's exposure to the electric vehicle market, in particular, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). Analyst Mark Delaney put a new price target on Jabil (JBL) of $75 per share, implying...
Seekingalpha.com

Evercore cut to Equalweight at Morgan Stanley as deal headwinds likely in 2022

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia downgrades Evercore (NYSE:EVR) to Equalweight from Overweight as the boutique advisory firm is skewed toward large deal activity, which is likely to face headwinds in 2022 on increased antitrust scrutiny. "While the stock is cheap at 11x our 2022 EPS and we still see 15%...
Electric Vehicles
Morgan Stanley
Economy
Nasdaq
Cars
Amazon
Tesla
Street.Com

BofA Explains Neutral Rating for Tesla, Buy for Rivian, Lucid

Bank of America offered explanations Wednesday for its ratings on electric vehicles, which include neutral for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and buy for both Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report. As for Tesla, it’s...
investing.com

XPeng's Short-Term Valuation 'Much More Compelling:' Morgan Stanley

Investing.com — Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV ) shares are set to close Monday's session with gains of around 5%, recouping some of the losses seen last week. However, that fall has prompted Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsaio to add the stock as a research tactical idea, believing it will rise over the next 15-days because its short-term valuation has become "much more compelling."
cheddar.com

Analysts Say Rivian is Poised to Beat Out Tesla, Take Top Spot in EV Sector

As the electric vehicle sector continues to heat up, one company could be poised to knock Tesla from its top spot. Many analysts have issued buy ratings and raised their price targets for EV-maker Rivian, and say that the company's push into under-developed areas like electric SUVs, pickups, and delivery trucks could give it the right competitive edge to push Tesla from the number one spot. Dan Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss Rivian's potential market domination, why their business plan sets them up for success, and more.
investing.com

Marvell, Ulta, Morgan Stanley Rise Premarket; DocuSign Slumps

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, December 3rd. Please refresh for updates. Didi Global (NYSE: DIDI ) ADRs fell 7.2% after the Chinese ride-hailing giant announced it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, just a few months after its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO.
invezz.com

Morgan Stanley: this mall stock is worth buying even with Omicron

Richard Hill rates Simon Property Group at "buy" with a price target of $180. The Morgan Stanley expert explains why he's bullish on CNBC's "Power Lunch". Shares of the mall company have lost more than 10% in just over a week. We don’t have a bullish stance on the U.S....
Seekingalpha.com

Stitch Fix gains after Morgan Stanley says valuation looks more reasonable

Morgan Stanley turns more constructive on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) due to what it calls more reasonable valuation. Analyst Lauren Schenk: "With SFIX shares underperforming the S&P by -83% YTD, we see a more balanced risk/reward at current levels. While our structural concerns around SFIX’s competition and retention remain, at ~0.8x ‘23e revenue those concerns appear priced in."
MarketWatch

Citi upgrades Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral

Citi Research analyst Keith Horowitz on Friday upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral, and hiked the firm's price target to $115 a share from $105 a share. Horowitz said the investment bank has "successfully improved returns far beyond expectations" with strength in its wealth management unit. "If there is one large cap bank that can move into a growth premium, we believe it is MS given the mousetrap they have built to capture wealth assets is very sound strategically and with their track record...we believe there is a strong likelihood they will execute on this opportunity," Citi said. "We don't think it's a stretch that the market will reward them with a growth multiple over time driving the multiple higher." Shares of Morgan Stanley are up 42.9% in 2021, compared to a rise of 20.1% by the S&P 500.
Seekingalpha.com

Avis Budget is viewed cautiously by Morgan Stanley due to Omicron risk

Morgan Stanley is negative on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) as it points to elevated risks for near-term earnings due to the Omicron COVID variant. Analyst Billy Kovanis: "We believe it is a self-fulfilling prophecy in the very short-term whereby headlines unfortunately cause people and businesses to alter their behavior around travel, regardless of the true impact of the virus on health. Overall, we believe there will be some impact to Avis'earnings in 4Q-21 and 1Q-22. However, in the medium tolong-term we remain very bullish on a return of travel, led by significant pent up demand."
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 MORGAN STANLEY

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. We may not deliver these notes until a final pricing supplement is delivered. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus, product supplement and index supplement do not constitute an offer to sell these notes and we are not soliciting an offer to buy these notes in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
