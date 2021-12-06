Rivian is 'The One' To Challenge Tesla, Says Morgan Stanley

Citi Research analyst Keith Horowitz on Friday upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral, and hiked the firm's price target to $115 a share from $105 a share. Horowitz said the investment bank has "successfully improved returns far beyond expectations" with strength in its wealth management unit. "If there is one large cap bank that can move into a growth premium, we believe it is MS given the mousetrap they have built to capture wealth assets is very sound strategically and with their track record...we believe there is a strong likelihood they will execute on this opportunity," Citi said. "We don't think it's a stretch that the market will reward them with a growth multiple over time driving the multiple higher." Shares of Morgan Stanley are up 42.9% in 2021, compared to a rise of 20.1% by the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO