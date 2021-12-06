Rivian is 'The One' To Challenge Tesla, Says Morgan Stanley

As the electric vehicle sector continues to heat up, one company could be poised to knock Tesla from its top spot. Many analysts have issued buy ratings and raised their price targets for EV-maker Rivian, and say that the company's push into under-developed areas like electric SUVs, pickups, and delivery trucks could give it the right competitive edge to push Tesla from the number one spot. Dan Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss Rivian's potential market domination, why their business plan sets them up for success, and more.
