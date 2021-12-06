Russell Westbrook Enjoys A Day With His Family At Disneyland

While the Los Angeles Lakers have had somewhat of a rough start to the NBA season, the star-studded cast of the Purple and Gold continue to make history on the hardwood. The latest achievement came in the triple overtime thriller of a matchup between the Lakers and the Kings, which saw the Lakers bow out to Sacramento, 137-141. Despite falling short of the win, Russell Westbrook managed to drop 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, while LeBron James himself had 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists. Friday night’s historic performance from the two former NBA MVPs was only the second time a Lakers duo scored at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in one game. The record was originally solely held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Norm Nixon.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO