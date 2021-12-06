ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Russell Westbrook Enjoys A Day With His Family At Disneyland

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook isn't letting the Lakers' early-season struggles put a damper on his spirit ... 'cause the SoCal native hit up the Happiest Place on Earth with his wife and kids. The Lakers -- who last played Friday against the Clippers -- had the weekend off ... providing...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s 3-minute rant at media on Kawhi Leonard, Clippers rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is not a fan of the media. He has made his skepticism and distaste for the media abundantly clear throughout his NBA career. Westbrook was jovial and often quotable during his first training camp with the Lakers. However, since his opening night struggles and through a shaky first quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season — for him and the Lakers — Westbrook’s disposition towards the media has shifted. He’s been terse after losses, frustrated about repeatedly answering questions about the Lakers’ progress, and has tended to look at his phone throughout press conferences.
NBA
lakers365.com

Russell Westbrook Says ‘Winning Is Blueprint’ For Lakers’ Big 3

The guard scored 15 points in the third quarter alone, taking charge of the game after James and Davis led the way for the Purple and Gold earlier in the night. The game will always tell you what to do," Westbrook said, asked whether taking turns in carrying the team was the blueprint for the Lakers' Big 3. We have a unique team, as you guys know, and we have guys that can take over a game at any point.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Russ
Person
Trey Songz
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Not Panicking Despite Lackluster Start To 2021-22 Season

In what has become a terrible trend, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another letdown after losing to the Sacramento Kings in triple overtime. Every time it seems like the Lakers have turned a corner, they come back the next game and make things harder than they need to. In this case, Sacramento was down two starters in Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes but Los Angeles allowed them to hang around throughout the night.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 potential trade packages for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a very rough start so far this season. They currently sit with a record of 10-11. This is good enough to place them at 9th in the Western Conference. For a championship-contending team like the Lakers, this is unacceptable and it is clear that some changes need to be made in the near future before it is too late.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Discuss Change In Approach With LeBron James Out

The Los Angeles Lakers have had to play without LeBron James for more than half this season already due to a number of reasons. First, it was an ankle injury, then an abdomen injury, followed by a one-game suspension, and now a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test will keep him out for the next few games, putting a ton of pressure on the Lakers’ other superstars in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Fam#Socal#Clippers#Staples
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook match Kareem record not done in 43 years

While the Los Angeles Lakers have had somewhat of a rough start to the NBA season, the star-studded cast of the Purple and Gold continue to make history on the hardwood. The latest achievement came in the triple overtime thriller of a matchup between the Lakers and the Kings, which saw the Lakers bow out to Sacramento, 137-141. Despite falling short of the win, Russell Westbrook managed to drop 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, while LeBron James himself had 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists. Friday night’s historic performance from the two former NBA MVPs was only the second time a Lakers duo scored at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in one game. The record was originally solely held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Norm Nixon.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook rallies Lakers past Kings in the second half

After an atrocious first 24 minutes of play, the Lakers looked like a completely different team after halftime, blowing out the Sacramento Kings 117-92 to get their desired revenge for a brutal triple-overtime loss last Friday. The 25-point win is by far the Lakers’ largest margin of victory of the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Los Angeles Daily News

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook still isn’t over how things ended with Paul George

Editor’s note: This is the Friday, Dec. 3 edition of the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter from reporter Kyle Goon. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. One of Russell Westbrook’s favorite fatherly duties of the past few months is taking his son, Noah, to and from school. Every now and then, he spots a familiar face: Paul George.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Addresses Rumor He Wanted to Play with Kawhi in 2019

Perhaps Russell Westbrook would be suiting up for the L.A. Clippers and not the Los Angeles Lakers when they face each other Friday if things played out differently in the past. In August, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports) reported Westbrook once called Kawhi Leonard to discuss the possibility of him playing for the Clippers in something of a homecoming.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: Buy or sell Russell Westbrook’s recent hot streak

Buy or sell Russell Westbrook’s recent hot streak and what it means for the Los Angeles Lakers. Through the first quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season, an argument can be made that there hasn’t been a more disappointing team than the Los Angeles Lakers. At 12-11, sitting in the 8th spot of the Western Conference, the Lakers haven’t been much more than a mediocre team through this point in the season.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook explains why he hates anonymous sources in NBA media

Lakers star Russell Westbrook has had quite a few back-and-forths with reporters covering him and his teams over the years, and the latest entry in that long pantheon came on Thursday. But first, some context. In the summer of 2021, there was a report that Westbrook had tried to come...
NBA
lakers365.com

Russell Westbrook’s contract: How much are the Lakers paying the former MVP?

His turnover averages and shooting splits have taken a huge step in the right direction as compared to his numbers through the 15 games of the season. Acquiring Westbrook, who was on his five-year designated player veteran extension that he signed in 2017, the Lakers formed a Big 3 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis - all of whom are earning upwards of $35 million.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy