Architecture, art and functional elements fill the urban atmosphere, usually as separate entities in the same environment. Art may be located in public spaces for citizens to enjoy. Architecture serves a purpose, yet can also be visually appealing. Technology is seen throughout the city, yet often is nothing special to look at. The Public Art Electric Charging Stations set out to meld all these elements together, combining design, art and innovation for the function and viewing pleasure of the community.

