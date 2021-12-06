ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina adds more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths over three days

By Andrew Caplan
Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina added more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths over the past three days, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The totals released Monday also snap a streak of four consecutive days of the state surpassing 1,000 daily cases after previously not hitting the...

Paul Seals
5d ago

It’s called the flu. It’s flu season. So quit making a big deal out of a flu that’s been around 100 years and killed 100rds of 1000s yearly. It’s all about money power and the fraudulent lying Democrats.

