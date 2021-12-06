Two Bouts Added To ROH Final Battle

AEW is making lemonade out of lemons. Riho took on Dr. Britt Baker DMD last week on AEW Rampage, with the company using a bit of a snafu as a reason to make the match. It would appear the instance in the Casino Battle Royale was a bit of a happy accident back in September. At the time, Fightful had heard from talent that Riho was disappointed and emotional backstage that she was announced as eliminated from the match, despite not going over the top rope. We hadn't heard of heat on anyone for the spot, but All Elite Wrestling made the best of it and turned it into a story to set up Baker vs. Riho. Riho headed back to Japan for a while briefly after the All Out show. Riho would go on to defeat Britt Baker on Rampage.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO