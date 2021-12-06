ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Bouts Added To ROH Final Battle

By Jeremy Lambert
 5 days ago
ROH Final Battle (12/11) - ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. - ROH Tag Team Championships: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) - Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King. - ROH Pure...

