Explore the world of Computer Information Systems

Do you have an interest in Business and Computing? Join Dr Patrick Miller to explore...

Forbes

Real-World Computer Vision Applications Communications Experts Should Understand

Director of Marketing at Appen, driving responsible, inclusive AI and training data conversations with global companies. Computer vision (CV) may sound like something straight out of the future if you aren’t familiar with AI. But computer vision has been around for some time, and companies are using it for many different applications. This means communicators should understand it, tell its stories and familiarize themselves with how companies are using it in their field.
SOFTWARE
uab.edu

Using AI to translate old code and fix aging computer systems

Most of the time, the problem of legacy computer systems — old programs, often running on old hardware, too — is invisible to the average person. But when you are stuck at home, trapped in a race between past-due bills and a government stimulus check, the trouble becomes painfully clear. That was the case in the terrifying early days of the pandemic, when Americans learned that the federal government’s $1,200 per person stimulus checks might be delayed up to 20 weeks because the Internal Revenue Service still relies on applications designed and built in the 1960s, including the Individual Master File, which comprises data from 1 billion taxpayer accounts.
SOFTWARE
Daily Cougar Online

Bauer Professor Recognized by Information Systems Society

Nina Huang Honored with Sandra A. Slaughter Early Career Award. Nina Huang, Associate Professor and Bauer Fellow in the Department of Decision & Information Sciences at the C. T. Bauer College of Business, was recently honored with a prestigious award from the Information Systems Society (ISS). Huang received the ISS...
HOUSTON, TX
Codecademy

What Does a Computer Systems Engineer Do?

For anyone who's just getting started in a development career, it's exciting to learn about all the paths you can take to become an engineer. One particularly popular field is computer systems engineering. Keep reading to learn what computer systems engineering is, what Computer Systems Engineers do, how much they...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business And Computing#Cis Mis#Join Zoom Meeting
Hot Hardware

HiFive Unmatched: Exploring A RISC-V Computing Experience

Experimenting with SiFive's HiFive Unmatched RISC-V development board over the last few weeks has felt a bit like stepping back in time. The experience left me feeling a bit nostalgic. Picture this. It's 1997. I'm a high school sophomore. I head over to my friend's house after class because a...
SOFTWARE
lmsd.org

LMSD's 'Hour of Code' Opens Door to World of Computer Science

Lower Merion School District's elementary-age students recently joined millions of learners and teachers across the globe in this year's Hour of Code. Launched in 2013, this event began as a one-hour activity where students were given a fun introductory lesson on computer science in game-like tutorials designed to demystify "code" and open the doors of this seemingly arcane world to children of all ages and backgrounds. The Hour of Code has since transformed into a global phenomenon and celebration of computer science with unprecedented support from industry giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, among others.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
ZDNet

Best online master's in management information systems 2021: Top picks

Organizations use management information systems to collect, organize, and analyze data for operations management and decision-making purposes. These systems help organizations become more efficient and effective. Graduates with a management information systems master's degree have some of the most advanced training available in this field. With organizations seeking every competitive...
SOFTWARE
osu.edu

Office of Research Information Systems

The Office of Research Information Systems (ORIS) group provides electronic research administration tools to the Ohio State enterprise. We are dedicated to a singular goal of making the business of doing research as streamlined as possible for both research administration staff and researchers themselves. Comprised of 4 internal units -...
OHIO STATE
CleanTechnica

NREL Acquires Next-Generation High-Performance Computing System, Kestrel

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has selected Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to build its third-generation, high performance computing (HPC) system, called Kestrel. Named for a falcon with keen eyesight and intelligence, Kestrel’s moniker is apropos for its mission — to rapidly advance the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) energy...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Nervous System: The Computer Virus That Wasn’t

With the aggressive pace of technological change and the onslaught of news regarding data breaches, cyber-attacks, and technological threats to privacy and security, it is easy to assume these are fundamentally new threats. The pace of technological change is slower than it feels, and many seemingly new categories of threats have been with us longer than we remember. Nervous System is a monthly series that approaches issues of data privacy and cybersecurity from the context of history—to look to the past for clues about how to interpret the present and prepare for the future.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Quantum computers getting connected for multiple task-optimized smaller systems

A promising route towards larger quantum computers is to orchestrate multiple task-optimized smaller systems. To dynamically connect and entangle any two systems, photonic interference emerges as a powerful method, due to its compatibility with on-chip devices and long-distance propagation in quantum networks. One of the main obstacles towards the commercialization...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Group: Pandemic tech tools raise risk of everyday tracking

Tech tools like digital contact tracing apps and artificial intelligence that European governments rolled out to combat COVID-19 failed to play a key role in solving the pandemic and now threaten to make such monitoring widely accepted, a new report shows.The health surveillance technologies that many European countries deployed after the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year were often adopted without enough transparency, safeguards or democratic debate, according to a report released Thursday by AlgorithmWatch, a nonprofit research group that tracks the impact of AI systems. Authorities scrambled to develop new technologies or use existing ones to combat the virus's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cuanschutz.edu

Cultivating Computation at CU Anschutz and Around the World

The connection between laboratory scientists and data analysts must grow stronger to accelerate advances that improve human health, and a faculty member at the University of Colorado School of Medicine has proposed a better way to promote these collaborations. Gregory P. Way, PhD, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A computational exploration of resilience and evolvability of protein"“protein interaction networks

Protein"“protein interaction (PPI) networks represent complex intra-cellular protein interactions, and the presence or absence of such interactions can lead to biological changes in an organism. Recent network-based approaches have shown that a phenotype's PPI network's resilience to environmental perturbations is related to its placement in the tree of life; though we still do not know how or why certain intra-cellular factors can bring about this resilience. Here, we explore the influence of gene expression and network properties on PPI networks' resilience. We use publicly available data of PPIs for E. coli, S. cerevisiae, and H. sapiens, where we compute changes in network resilience as new nodes (proteins) are added to the networks under three node addition mechanisms-random, degree-based, and gene-expression-based attachments. By calculating the resilience of the resulting networks, we estimate the effectiveness of these node addition mechanisms. We demonstrate that adding nodes with gene-expression-based preferential attachment (as opposed to random or degree-based) preserves and can increase the original resilience of PPI network in all three species, regardless of gene expression distribution or network structure. These findings introduce a general notion of prospective resilience, which highlights the key role of network structures in understanding the evolvability of phenotypic traits.
SCIENCE
investing.com

Insignia Systems Shares Surge As Company Explores Strategic Alternatives

Investing.com — Shares of retailer and consumer packaged goods marketing agency Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ISIG ) has seen its shares rocket after announcing that it will commence a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value. Insignia shares were up over 179% Monday with heavy volume. The...
STOCKS
Business Wire

Bright MLS CTO Frank Major Elected to 2022 RESO Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright MLS announced today that Frank Major, Bright’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors. Founded in 1999, RESO provides guidance for the entire real estate marketplace through the creation and certification of national industry standards. Member organizations include MLSs, brokerages, REALTOR® associations and technology partners serving more than one million real estate professionals. As one of the first multiple listing services to achieve RESO’s Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification for ensuring industry-approved definitions and consistent terms and data structures, Bright is currently working with RESO to help define showing data standards aimed at supporting product choice.
MLS
NBCMontana

MDT updates new 511 Traveler Information system, app

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Traveler Information system and app has shown Montana road conditions for over 15 years. In September, MDT updated the system due to its age, but due to winter weather, many users are just now noticing. “They ran on older code that...
CELL PHONES

