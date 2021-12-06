ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 5 days ago

PennLive.com

Mild but wet and windy weather ahead for the weekend

The Midstate will see a warm but windy and wet start to the weekend, with a wind advisory throughout the day. High temperatures today will reach around 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. However, a significant chance of rain showers sticks around all day. The NWS has also...
WHNT-TV

Drier Weather Ahead

Saturday’s cold front brought strong storms to North Alabama, but temperatures are falling behind the front and drier air is pushing in. Temperatures drop to the 30s overnight, and stay in the 50s Sunday despite ample sunshine. The cooler weather won’t last long though, as warm and dry weather...
KOMU

Storms behind us; warmer weather ahead

Yesterday's severe weather outbreak was one of the most destructive in recent memory, spawning multiple severe storms and tornadoes over the lower Midwest. Mid-Missouri was no exception, as the eastern half of our region saw intense storms and rainfall, as well as a reported EF0 tornado in Montgomery county, just outside of Wellsville.
WELLSVILLE, MO
WTVM

Quiet and Drier Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy Saturday with very warm temperatures that soared into the 80s in some spots, we change the weather up in a big way heading into Sunday. Any shower activity this evening will end by 1-2AM with clear skies by sunrise, this will result in low temperatures to bottom out on either side of 40 degrees. Sunshine and blue skies prevail into the new work and school week, with low 60s for highs initially, giving away to a warming tend back the the 70s by late week. Next rain chance doesn’t arrive till Saturday of next weekend, and even then not looking like a lot of rain as of right now. Stay up to date with us online, on air, and on social.
COLUMBUS, GA
WHEC TV-10

Red Alert today, but pleasant weather ahead this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Saturday with strong wind gusts near 70mph possible later this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service will allow a High Wind Warning to go into effect this afternoon and last until late tonight with gusts generally near 60mph and the threat for power outages across the region. Winds will remain breezy this morning and early this afternoon before a cold front approaches form the west and moves through the region around 3 this afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
BBC

Kentucky weather man films tornado 'ground zero'

The governor of the US state of Kentucky has said that more than 70 people were killed by tornadoes on Friday night. Meteorologist Noah Bergren filmed the "utter devastation" of the tornadoes in the town of Mayfield and spoke to the BBC about what he saw.
