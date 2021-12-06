ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Bladenboro ushers in the festive Christmas season

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
BLADENBORO — Starting back in July, My-Linda Bordeaux remained in a coma for three months.

She was plagued with heart failure and drop foot, which is caused by weakness or paralysis of the muscles involved in lifting the front part of the foot.

“I was taking care of my brother. He passed away,” she said from the bleachers on Friday night before the start of the Bladenboro Christmas program and tree lighting. “I had heart failure 15 days before he passed away.

“I don’t get out much. I just thought it would help me. It’s beautiful. It’s really beautiful,” the 58-year-old Elizabethtown resident said of the decorated and appropriately lit-up farmers market where the holiday event first took place at the corner of Main and North Ash streets in downtown Bladenboro. “I cherish life more, no doubt. I have good days and bad days. Everyday is a blessing.”

Bordeaux was among a crowd of approximately 350 people who attended this uplifting small-town Americana program that featured largely local vocalists singing from the front porch of the market and free refreshments on a clear night in early December.

She arrived early, too.

Santa arrived later.

The sponsoring Boost the ’Boro served an assortment of cookies, Southern cheese nips and apple cider while members of the Bladenboro Rotary Club scooped out Styrofoam cups of hot chocolate for those wanting to warm up a bit as the temperature started to dip in the black of the night.

“It’s community. It’s reaching out to the community,” said 45-year-old Terry Nance, who is president of the Boost the ’Boro group. “We participate with a lot of businesses. We light the tree to bring a sense of fellowship.”

Like many who came to absorb the Christmas spirit on this evening, Nance has lived in Bladenboro all his life.

Over the last five years, flooding from hurricanes Matthew and Florence crippled the town, but the people of Bladenboro have shown resilience in the face of natural disaster. And town leaders appear to be making inroads at restoring its municipal purpose, especially with the proposed construction of the downtown revitalization Bladenboro Town Square project.

“It’s beautiful coming into Bladenboro approaching the light,” said 74-year-old Elizabeth Packer. To reach the farmers market, she had entered town from the south, heading north.

“This is one time of year where we remember those who have passed and come together,” she said.

The market, which stands across from B-Boro Hardware, was aglow with strands of white Christmas lights strung along the edge of the roof and wreaths hanging from the front two windows and entrance. Naturally, an outside Christmas tree had been decorated for the occasion.

Early on, entertainer and singer Len Dallas of Bladenboro — who speaks in a good ol’ boy, country way — spun the Christmas music from an outside sound system. Those in the crowd who circled around and sat on the temporary bleachers heard the nostalgic likes of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “All I want for Christmas is You, Baby” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The latter was arranged in a swinging Big Band style.

Once the lineup of local singers got underway, 10-year-old Tenley Dowless delivered a near flawless “Noel,” with accompaniment by Jane Johnson on keyboard.

“It’s just my community. My hometown,” Jenel Cain said. “It’s important that we stand together and remember who we are and support one another.”

Cain, who is 68, had just arrived for the outdoor program, and watched the proceedings from across Main Street in her long red sweater.

On the edge of a tent set up by the market, 66-year-old Bobby Walters stirred a large pot of hot chocolate with a long-handled soup ladle.

“If you have not put in your letter in the mailbox,” master of ceremonies Sunday Allen told the children on hand, “you need to soon.” A Letters to Santa mailbox was on site, not far from where St. Nick was sitting for photos with the kids.

Soon after, Allen said from the front porch, “It’s time to march on to the Christmas tree corner, and we’re going to illuminate that tree.”

The crowd obliged, moving on about a block away to catch the traditional lighting of the tree, spearheaded by outgoing Bladenboro Mayor Rufus Duckworth.

In Bladenboro, the Christmas season officially had been ushered in appropriate style.

“It’s to bring the community together,” said Debbie Edwards of Bladenboro. She is a member of Boost the ’Boro and was responsible for decorating the farmers market.

“Everything we do,” she said of the organization, “is for the community.”

For My-Linda Bordeaux, the occasion provided an opportunity to get out and rejoin life.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.

