Public Health

The famous American pastor who criticized vaccines has died of the virus

columbuspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican television preacher Marcus Lamb has repeatedly spoken out against the vaccine. The head of the Christian television channel “Tastar” is currently dead from the corona virus. Briefly essentials. An American TV preacher criticizing vaccines died of the corona virus a few days ago. His wife has appealed to...

columbuspost.com

Comments / 265

Larry Krembs
2d ago

Those that choose to ignore the facts put everyone around them in JEOPARDY! When you refuse to follow basic science you are a loaded gun in the hands of an unstable person. Death may take you but worse than that you might take your loved ones with you. Where was their choice of life it that decision? If losing a loved one to COVID doesn’t change your mind to get vaccinated then you are playing RUSSIAN ROLLET with the lives of everyone around you. The most PATRIOTIC thing you can do is choose life to protect fellow citizens.

Reply(27)
71
what’s up doc?
2d ago

Goodwill take care of those who obey Him. This pastor got Word of God twisted ☹️ Luke was a doctor‼️‼️‼️‼️😤 God uses other people and events to take of His people…

Reply(1)
7
TG
2d ago

Yea but they don’t mention how many have died after getting vaxed. But that would go against the narrative now wouldn’t it.

Reply(12)
26
Related
TheDailyBeast

High-Flying Anti-Vax Evangelical TV Network Founder Dies of COVID-19

The founder of one of the largest Christian TV networks in the world has died of COVID-19 after promoting anti-vaccine skeptics and unproven alternative treatments for the virus in his programming. Marcus Lamb, who created Daystar Television Network, died Tuesday morning at the age of 64, his wife said in a Tuesday broadcast. The network wrote in a tweet, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning.” Lamb, who featured anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and hydroxychloroquine on his shows, reportedly tried the alternative treatments his channels promoted after being hospitalized in early November. In 2020, Lamb reimbursed the federal government for $3.9 million after an Inside Edition investigation found his ministry had purchased a multimillion-dollar jet just weeks after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Daystar reaches 108 million households. Lamb began preaching as a teenager in the 1970s, according to the company’s website. Lamb is one of many anti-vaccine media personalities who have died of COVID-19 after publicly denouncing the preventatives.
RELIGION
International Business Times

Doctor Who Spread Fake News About COVID-19 Vaccine Dies Of The Virus

A doctor in Twin Cities who spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation has died of the virus, according to a report. Dr. Christopher Foley, 71, was a physician in Vadnais Heights who died of COVID-19 complications in October. Logan, the doctor’s son, said his father was unvaccinated. Foley trained in internal medicine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Marcus Lamb's death highlights Christian media's vaccine problem

New York, NY (CNN) — The media may not be paying enough attention to the influence of Christian broadcasters when it comes to Covid-19, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. Marcus Lamb, who made an anti-vax stance his crusade, died Thursday after being hospitalized for...
RELIGION
Axios

Ex-FDA chief: COVID jabs could become as common as flu shots

Former FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn tells Axios that Americans may eventually require annual COVID vaccination boosters, although acknowledges that right now it's just his "best guess." Why it matters: COVID jabs could become as routine as flu shots. He says a key factor will be the virus' level of virulence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Tracing America's Covid vaccine conspiracies to autism fearmongering

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new numbers suggesting that 1 in 44 children in the United States are autistic. This is cause for celebration. As CDC researcher Kelly Shaw noted, the “the earlier kids get identified, the earlier they can access services that they might need to improve their developmental outcome.” Similarly, higher prevalence rates reported among Black and Hispanic children is also good news given America’s poor track record diagnosing autistic children of color. Better diagnoses mean more children will receive the services they need. But more than that, it’s time for a cultural reckoning. Autism affects people from all walks of life — and it’s time we embrace them all equally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
NFL
HollywoodLife

​Matthew McConaughey Reveals Oldest Son Is COVID Vaccinated After Remarks About Mandates

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star took to his Instagram Stories, to clear the air about some of his remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine and mandates for children. Matthew McConaughey, 52, made his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine clear in a Wednesday November 10 Instagram post, where he said that he had been taken out of context in many news stories when he said that he didn’t have immediate plans to vaccinate his kids during a New York Times interview. The actor said that he wanted to “clarify” his answer and noted that he was specifically speaking about vaccine mandates for children between the ages 5 and 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Police accuse parents of lying after viral story claims Down’s Syndrome daughter had mask tied to her face by school

Police are contesting a story that went viral in conservative social media circles alleging a school tied a mask to the face of a student with Down syndrome. About a month ago, a story began circulating in conservative social media spaces that a 7-year-old girl with Down syndrome in Florida returned home one day distraught because her teachers had allegedly tied a mask to her face. The girl's father, a man named Jeffrey Steel, claimed that the girl came home on 7 October in a "panic" because of her mask. The girl, who is reportedly nonverbal, made it clear...
KIDS

