Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies during workout

Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, during workouts at Del Mar Race Track. Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Sad news emerged in the sports world Monday morning when it was announced that 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died at Santa Anita Park on Monday following a workout.

"I spoke to the attending veterinarian, and when they got to him on the track he had already expired," California Horse Racing Board's Equine Medical Director Jeff Blea said in a statement. "Not sure where on the track it happened but it was post wire. "I will have them draw blood and pull hair and will try and get urine for testing. He'll go out to UC Davis in San Bernardino, for a full and comprehensive necropsy including toxicology, forensics, and tissue sampling. We will take a close look at the heart to try and identify the cause of death."

Medina Spirit's victory at Churchill Downs earlier this year was the subject of controversy after the 3-year-old colt twice tested positive post-race for betamethasone. The horse was allowed to continue racing following the first positive drug test and came in third at the Preakness . The controversy resulted in longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert being suspended from Churchill Downs for two years.

Baffert's camp released a statement on Monday following Medina Spirit's death: