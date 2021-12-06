ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Here Are The Top Rated Fragrances On Sephora To Shop This Holiday Season

By Emerald Elitou
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is in full gear, which means it’s time to create lasting memories with those you love—even if it’s under the mistletoe (wink, wink). Speaking of making a lasting impression, have you considered treating yourself to an early holiday present? We have!. At Essence, we are encouraging...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Five fabulous fragrances to wear throughout the festive season

Here’s a piece of information that might shock you, as it did me: perfume is the most searched-for category on John Lewis’s website. Over bedding, barbecues and bags, it is fragrances that John Lewis customers are desperate to buy in 2021. They aren’t just browsing: sales of perfume have risen by 24 per cent for the retailer year-on-year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 ways to shop smarter online this holiday season

Traditionally, this is the busiest online shopping day of the year with all kinds of deals to be had. With more business than ever online, how do you know if you are using a reputable website? We spoke with the experts at the Better Business Bureau to get their advice.
INTERNET
bookriot.com

5 Ways to Support Booksellers This Holiday Shopping Season

Imagine: it’s a chilly day, but you don’t mind. You’re bundled up in your favorite cozy winter gear: scarf, hat, mittens. You have the warm beverage of your choice, and you’re about to check off half the people on your holiday shopping list. You’re headed to your independent bookstore and you feel great about supporting a local business while also giving your loved ones thoughtful gifts.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Fragrances
The Drum

What can marketers expect this holiday shopping season?

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. Black Friday and the festive season is always a busy time of year, but last year was a different story. Footfall to high street stores was low during lockdowns, and e-commerce skyrocketed as consumers flocked online to buy gifts.
SHOPPING
95.3 MNC

Shopping may look a little different this holiday season

Shopping may look a little different this holiday season, but an economist predicts businesses will fair pretty well this year. The U.S. economy has been hampered of late with supply chain issues and higher inflation on certain products, which has forced many Americans to rethink this holiday shopping strategy. But John Talbott, Director for the Center of Education and Research in Retail at the IU Kelley School of Business, isn’t worried about businesses feeling adverse effects from it.
BUSINESS
Portland Business Journal

Here are some ways to shop local this season

For people looking for resources for shopping small this holiday season are a few places to look in the Portland area. Built Oregon, which works with consumer product companies from across the state, relaunched its online marketplace to make it more user-friendly and help small businesses boost their holiday sales. The group initially launched the site in 2020 as a way to help small businesses who were reeling from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That first site worked, but was challenging for people to search or “discover” products. The revamp was led by Built board member Katharine Reinhold. The marketplace has more than 400 sellers and 2,800 items listed from everything from food and beverage products to apparel and home goods.
PORTLAND, OR
Petaluma 360

Editorial: Petalumans should shop local this holiday season

There was no shipping delay for Santa Claus this past Saturday, as the jolly fellow – and the missus – cruised up the Petaluma River as part of a Visit Petaluma annual tradition meant to mark the start of holiday retail season. Consider the season kicked off. And if the...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Holiday – and Shopping – Season Launched in Montrose

Soprano Lily Sumida and mezzo soprano Kate Banks from the Hummingbird Conservatory, under the direction of Tara Wallace, ushered in the holiday season during the White Friday tree lighting in the Montrose Shopping Park. The duo sang favorites, putting the crowd of between 350-400 people into a holiday mood. MSP executive director Dale Dawson took a moment to welcome everyone to the annual event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, highlighting several dignitaries present including Glendale mayor Paula Devine and Councilmember Ara Najarian. Montrose Shopping Park Assn. board member Gigi Garcia of It Takes A Village children’s boutique invited the crowd to return to the shopping park for holiday deals plus, beginning on Saturday and continuing weekends through Dec. 19, the chance to meet Santa Claus, ride a horse-drawn carriage up and down the avenue, enjoy live music and, on Saturdays, have the kids ride hand-led ponies.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
scarsdalenews.com

Shopping local offers something for everyone this holiday season

With a couple of nights of Chanukah left and Christmas fast approaching, retailers are hoping this is truly the most wonderful time of the year and they’re looking to make that a reality for their customers, too. If you don’t know what to get for that special family member, friend...
SCARSDALE, NY
San Marcos Daily Record

KEEPING IT LOCAL: Shopping local throughout the Holiday season

Now that the countdown to Christmas has officially begun, many are looking to get everything they need on their holiday shopping list. While it’s easy to go online or larger corporate stores for gifts, you may find hidden gems within local businesses around town. Local shops and businesses make up...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Byrdie

Snapchat is Changing How You Shop This Holiday Season

Things are beginning to feel very festive: Holiday lights are up, snow is falling (well, depending where in the world you live), and the gift wrap is finally emerging from its dusty corner of the storage closet. Magic! Well, except for maybe that last part, because shopping for what’s going inside that gift wrap can get really stressful, really quick. Tack that onto our already miles-long to-do list, and it’s enough to give even the merriest of us a mini crisis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcadianews.com

Tavan invites neighbors to shop local this holiday season

Each winter, Tavan Elementary School puts on its annual holiday boutique called Tavan Twinkles. Shoppers can expect to find a wide array of food, gifts and entertainment for the whole family. “The goal of this event is to bring folks together and unite Scottsdale Unified School District families in a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Essence

The Brand That's Quickly Becoming The Fashion Girls' Go-To For Special Occasions

The founder of Ellaé Lisqué creates festive designs that are beloved by celebrities like Saweetie, Summer Walker, Megan Good and more. New Years Eve is approaching, and if you’re wondering where to shop for your holiday outfit, you should look no further than Ellaé Lisqué to help you make a glamorous entrance into 2022. The Los Angeles-based brand, founded by designer Maxie James (Maxie J), specializes in show stopping ensembles that make the perfect attire for special occasions. Whether it’s for a birthday, holiday party or just a hot night out, Ellaé Lisqué is the go-to shopping destination for all of the women that prefer to stand out including Tamar Braxton, Angela Simmons, Saweetie, and Summer Walker.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theeasttexasweekend.com

Sephora Beauty Director shares the best gifts of the season!

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Something about this time of year always makes us always want to add a little sparkle to our makeup routines! You may have holiday parties coming up, family events, or maybe you’re just looking to try out some new things!. Whether you’re shopping...
MAKEUP
Highsnobiety

Shop Our Top Picks from BYBORRE Here

Based in Amsterdam, BYBORRE has been pushing the boundaries of knitwear since it was founded in 2010. The textile innovation studio’s collections revolve around material development, blending function and technical aesthetics with engineered knitwear. What it boils down to is an approach where the process and end product are of equal importance. Developing new materials and knitting techniques, the imprint always brings the heat with each new collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The State Port Pilot

Southport's holiday shopping season returns

The holiday spirit returned to downtown Southport over Thanksgiving weekend, giving local business owners something to celebrate. While Black Friday brought the traditional pre-Christmas buzz, it was Shop Small Saturday that stole the show as residents and visitors turned out to support businesses that experienced the biggest impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
SOUTHPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy