Sustainable Airline Flights

By Colin Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'United Airlines' has successfully completed the first of what is likely many sustainable airline flights. The fuel used on this flight results in 80% fewer carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel. The fuel that powered...

insideflyer.com

Turkish Airlines is Offering a 30% Discount on Award Flights

Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles is one of the more lucrative airline loyalty programs out there; it is also one of the most frustrating. But Miles & Smiles has a very attractive award chart, one that is made even better by occasional promotions such as this one. Between now and...
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

American Airlines just made a startling admission about the future

You think you know the world and how it works, and then along comes something few have ever experienced and the whole world order shifts. That's very much what happened when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and so many people were stuck. At home, that is. All those two years ago,...
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

Flight review: Singapore Airlines A380 Premium Economy

Background A couple of years ago Singapore Airlines retired its oldest A380s, welcomed five new ones and retrofitted the rest with a new layout, cabin and seats in all classes (economy, premium economy, business and first). This flight was operated under the Singapore Government’s VTL (Vaccinated Traveller Lane) program so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#United Airlines#Jet Fuel#World Energy
routesonline.com

Interview: LBA CEO Vincent Hodder On Sustainable Operations And Airline Relations

Leeds Bradford Airport CEO Vincent Hodder outlines his views on airline relations and incentives, airport collaboration and sustainable route decisions. Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has outlined plan to become a net zero carbon airport by 2030. It has also committed to measures that support reducing emissions produced by on-site business partners, such as airlines, to encourage and make it easier for partners to decarbonize their operations. CEO Vincent Hodder speaks to Routes regarding airline relations and incentives, airport collaboration and sustainable route decisions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airhub Airlines: The Airline Still Adding Airbus A340s Preighters

Airhub Aviation announced on December 10th that had inducted its second Airbus A340-300 into its fleet. The aircraft, having once flown passengers with Finnair and then Air Belgium, has been converted to a “preighter,” with its interior furnishings removed. Making the most of global supply chain snarls, the jet will now be deployed on long-haul cargo routes around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

American Airlines forced to axe flight routes in 2022 due to lack of planes

American Airlines has had to axe a number of international flight routes from its 2022 schedule due to a lack of planes.Hong Kong services won’t resume next year, while the carrier is also dropping all flights to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland.Flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Prague, Czech Republic are also getting the chop.The number of services to Shanghai and Beijing in China and Sydney, Australia are all being severely reduced; the launch of a proposed Seattle-Bangalore route has been pushed back.AA has blamed its failure to operate a full schedule on planemaker Boeing and aircraft delivery delays.“Continued delivery delays...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

American Airlines cancels and amends some routes for 2022

American Airlines has cancelled some routes for next year and amended others, and this time it’s not a result of the pandemic. Instead it’s because plane manufacturer Boeing inability to deliver enough B787s for American to honour its 2022 schedule commitments. American had expected Boeing to provide it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airlines Begin Targeting Sustainability With Frequent Flyer Schemes

While sustainability efforts and practices should not be seen as a competitive advantage among carriers, a little healthy rivalry among friends when it comes to the most environmentally educated customers can only be a good thing as far as the planet is concerned. Over the past couple of weeks, two major airlines have announced new frequent flyer benefits to customers ready to make more sustainable choices.
INDUSTRY
Nashville Post

Budget airline adds Nashville-Philly flight

Spirit Airlines is adding a new daily direct flight from Nashville International Airport. The budget airline will begin operating a daily flight to Philadelphia International Airport on May 11. Philadelphia is getting six additional new routes as part of the announced expansion. Spirit first began operations out of BNA in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sunderland Echo

KLM airlines increasing flights between Newcastle and Amsterdam

Taking effect from Monday December 6, these additional flights will couple up with Air France’s current 12 weekly flights and will offer even more choice to passengers from across the region to connect onwards to Air France and KLM’s global network. Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle International...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
LIFESTYLE
KTSA

Southwest Airlines unveils new non-stop service at SAT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Southwest Airlines announced today that travelers flying out of San Antonio have a new option for non-stop service. The new service to Oklahoma City will begin on April 25. Passengers will have the option to fly out of the San Antonio International Airport on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tree Hugger

United Airlines Claims It Flew an Aircraft Using 100% Sustainable Fuel—Did It?

United Airlines recently flew what its press release says is "an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: For the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)."
albuquerqueexpress.com

British Airways to become first airline to use sustainable fuel produced in UK

London [UK], December 6 (ANI): British Airways will become the first airline to use sustainable aviation fuel produced on a commercial scale in the UK after signing a multi-year agreement with Phillips 66 Limited. "Thousands of tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be produced for the first time in...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
worldairlinenews.com

American Airlines makes additional commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

American Airlines announced today that it has finalized a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake agreement with Aemetis. The agreement brings the airline’s total SAF commitment to more than 120 million gallons, a signal of the integral role SAF will play in American’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Can Airlines Sustain the Thanksgiving Travel Momentum?

Funny thing about signs and messages. Sometimes you have to look for them. They need to be found and they can be subtle, maybe even hidden, not necessarily readily apparent. No, the sign that emerged from airline travel during the Thanksgiving holiday was as big as a flashing neon marquee in Las Vegas. And it read, “21 Million People Can’t Be Wrong!”
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

