ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council did not vote on a mask mandate Tuesday night after questions over how the legislation was filed. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat, filed legislation calling for a vote on a countywide mask mandate, but Councilwoman Tim Fitch, a Republican, filed opposition saying the legislation did not go through the normal legislative process. Fitch's order of opposition was sustained, and the council ultimately did not vote on a mask mandate.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO