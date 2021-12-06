Help A Needy Veteran This Christmas

Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Collecting Food For The Needy For Christmas. Townsquare Media, WTSK The Truth/ Praise 93.3 are sponsoring their Annual Holiday Food Drive for the Christmas Holidays.The stations are very honored to have their listeners to help by the giving of non-perishable food items. As a result of your outstanding listener support, 829 pounds of food items was collected and presented to The West Alabama Food Bank on November 22, 2021. We are looking forward to this number increasing for the Christmas Holidays. Please bring all non-perishable food items to the Radio Station studios, located at 142 Skyland Boulevard, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday. (No Weekends)
