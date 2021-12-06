Help A Needy Veteran This Christmas

Santa Claus made his annual pre-Christmas visit to Glenwood last Thursday for the Lighted Holiday Parade that travelled through downtown Glenwood. Santa road through the parade on the back of a vintage Glenwood Fire Department truck. The parade featured a number of lighted units and is part of the Magical Christmas celebration organized by the Glenwood Lakes Area Welcome Center. The weather cooperated with mild temperatures at parade time and a good crowd was on hand. The evening also featured a free drive-through Community Supper at Glenwood Lutheran Church that served nearly 400 meals, according to Kay Blauert, executive director of the Glenwood Lakes Area Welcome Center.

GLENWOOD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO