Girls’ basketball action for the 2021-2022 season kicked into high gear last night not only in southeastern Minnesota, but the rest of the state as well. Locally in the Southeast Conference, the Grand Meadow Superlarks played host to the LeRoy/Ostrander Cardinals to start the season for both clubs, and River Landers led four Superlarks in double figures with 18 points as the Larks bolted to a 40-8 lead at the half on their way to a 64-12 win.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO