Here are some must-have baking tools for the holidays

Festive, pretty and delicious — this sandwiched shortbread is one of my favorite holiday pastries. Delicate vanilla-flavored dough is pressed into the bottom of a round pan, crowned with raspberry jam and a sprinkling of grated chocolate, topped with the same dough, and decorated for Christmas with cut-out stars. There’s a delightful play between the tastes and textures of the soft, sweet jam and the crumbly crust in every bite. And it’s versatile: You can serve it as a cookie or present it on a plate, either alone or with a little whipped cream as a dessert.
