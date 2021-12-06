ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are some must-have baking tools for the holidays

Herald & Review
 6 days ago

The holidays are upon us...

herald-review.com

High Plains Journal

’Tis the holiday baking season

The aromas and flavors of the season are among the best parts of the holidays, from walnuts and cinnamon to peppermint and nutmeg. Sweet treats and mouthwatering desserts can bring family and friends around the table to celebrate the season together, one bite at a time. During your festive gatherings...
FOOD & DRINKS
poppytalk.com

10 Favourite Holiday Baking Recipes

Through the years we've developed an amazing collection of delicious and beautiful holiday recipes. Some from past contributors like Jeannette Ordas and Lyndsay Sung and others like guest posts from favourite local baker, Rosie Daykin of Butter Baked Goods beautifully photographed by Janis Nicolay. So today I thought I'd feature a selection of some of our most cherished and delicious for this holiday season to try out (if you haven't already). Check them out below.
RECIPES
WYFF4.com

Looking for a new bed this holiday season? Here are some options to choose from

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. You spend a lot of time on your mattress, so choosing which to buy is a crucial decision. But online brands have changed the way we shop for this big-ticket investment with the rise of boxed mattresses: Unlike mattresses that get carried into your home in their normal position, mattresses in a box get compressed and rolled up so they can be shipped like mail. That means they get delivered for you to set up at your own convenience rather than waiting around for a delivery truck. What's more: Most brands let you try the mattresses out at home instead of guessing the best fit in a store — in fact, most companies now offer a trial period of at least 100 nights, so you can actually sleep on the bed for a few months with the option to get a full refund.
HOME & GARDEN
FanSided

Holiday Baking Championship: Hanukkah and Fruitcake

With Philippe being shown the way out of the bakery last week, Season 8 of Holiday Baking Championship is down to seven bakers. The gap in talent between bakers such as Adam and Jody and the rest of the contestants is starting to become very evident as the pair begins to pull away from the pack.
RECIPES
Consumer Reports.org

5 Tips for Savvier Holiday Baking

Whether you’re spending a day alone in the kitchen churning out sweet gifts for friends and neighbors or getting the whole family involved, baking is one of the most beloved holiday traditions. To make sure that your holiday baked goods bring nothing but joy, you’ll want to take some precautions...
FOOD & DRINKS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Holiday Baking With Various Sweeteners

The holidays are upon us, and if you’re like many people, you might be getting ready to do some serious holiday baking. But if you have diabetes, what is the best sweetener to use in your baking? And can you bake with sugar if you have diabetes? Read on to find out!
RECIPES
Albany Herald

Holiday baking goes gluten-free

What would the holidays be without decadent desserts? In fact, the season is synonymous with cookies and other baked treats, so much so that families often incorporate holiday baking into their annual traditions. People who avoid gluten for health reasons may feel left when the bevy of desserts is distributed...
FOOD & DRINKS
Us Weekly

These Celebrity-Favorite KN95 Masks Are Must-Haves for the Holiday Season

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. The holiday season is full of reunions and gatherings, traveling, special markets and events and an overall festive feeling we look forward to year after year. This also means it’s time to stock up on everyday essentials that go the distance. We’re talking cozy blankets for movie marathons, peppermint-flavored beverages to keep warm and fabulous fashions for nights on the town — but don’t forget your face masks!
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmar2news

Limor Suss - Holiday Must Haves

Lifestyle contributor [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares must haves for the holiday season. Give a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with custom photo puzzles from Minted [minted.com], the design marketplace of independent artists. Get into the holiday spirit with Frito-Lay and their Share More Joy [pepsicosharemorejoy.com] campaign. Link Smart...
PETS
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Holiday Baking with the Kids

Tuesday, December 14th — Tonight, we are carrying on a Chronicle holiday tradition and heading into the kitchen to make a mess and memories with Erin & Sean and their holiday baking elves. On Fritz Wetherbee's New Hampshire: Pop and the Special Christmas Tree.
LIFESTYLE
Summit Daily News

High Country Baking: Holiday shortbread

Festive, pretty and delicious — this sandwiched shortbread is one of my favorite holiday pastries. Delicate vanilla-flavored dough is pressed into the bottom of a round pan, crowned with raspberry jam and a sprinkling of grated chocolate, topped with the same dough, and decorated for Christmas with cut-out stars. There’s a delightful play between the tastes and textures of the soft, sweet jam and the crumbly crust in every bite. And it’s versatile: You can serve it as a cookie or present it on a plate, either alone or with a little whipped cream as a dessert.
RECIPES
Genius

Check Everyone Off Your List With These Must-Have Holiday Gift Ideas

Holiday shopping is tricky. You don’t want to give lame gifts that your friends and family end up returning—so think outside the box and look for inspiration in unexpected places. Here at Genius, we’re obsessed with music, so we teamed up with Best Buy to brainstorm a bunch of cool gift ideas inspired by this year’s hottest song lyrics.
ELECTRONICS
coveteur.com

A Menswear Stylist Shares Her Must-Have Holiday Shopping Picks

Welcome to our How to Shop Like series, where we spotlight personalities within the fashion industry and take a deeper look at how they shop—think all the best insider tips and tricks. This week, we're chatting with celebrity stylist and founder of LEO Ilaria Urbinati about shopping for gifts for all the men in your life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bakersfield Channel

Holiday Sweet Treats from Baked Bake Shop

(KERN LIVING) — Baked Bake Shop is a craft bakery specializing in custom treats including cakes, cookies, and desserts. They offer fun and festive items for the holidays. Pastry chef Rachel Medrano stopped by Kern Living to talk with Jessica Wills about all the things sweet to eat. Facebook...
KERN COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Learn how to bake some of the best cookies this holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cookies have become one of the most popular treats during the holiday season and of course it has everyone making a list of their favorites to either buy or make. What kind of cookie do you have to have each year?. If you are looking for...
PHOENIX, AZ
eccalifornian.com

Stock the pantry with holiday baking ingredients

Many holiday traditions begin with family and friends gathered in the kitchen or around the dinner table. Food is an integral part of celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas and Chanukah, and key components of each holiday are tied exclusively to food. Come the holiday season, many people gather to make delicious desserts...
RECIPES
Channel 3000

Staying sober for the holidays: From mocktails to mental health, here are some tips

The holidays are high time for parties, parties, parties. And for adults over the age of 21, that often means alcohol. For people trying to stay sober, or even limit their intake of alcohol, this season can be a difficult time as social drinking peaks. Benjamin Miller, a clinical psychologist who is the president of Oakland, California-based Well Being Trust, also said that the COVID-19 pandemic may amplify feelings of loneliness that could negatively impact mental health and lead to substance abuse.
DRINKS

