ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

MLAs vote against proposed ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pv4Iy_0dFTKNtb00

A proposed Bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland has been defeated in the Stormont Assembly.

The region remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted.

Thirty-eight MLAs voted for the bill on Monday, while 45 voted against.

The Private Members’ Bill, which was brought by Alliance MLA John Blair, will not now move to the committee stage.

The Countryside Alliance had urged MLAs to vote against the Bill, describing it as “very clumsily cobbled together with absolutely no regard or thought for its wider implication”.

Opening the debate on the second stage of the Bill, Mr Blair described hunting with dogs as a “cruel and unnecessary sport that causes immeasurable suffering to both the hunted animals and the hunting dogs”.

“It is my intention in bringing forward my Private Members’ Bill to reform legislation of hunting wild mammals with dogs in Northern Ireland to bring our legislation in line with that in England Scotland and Wales, where the practice has been illegal for nearly 20 years,” he said.

“The Bill is not intended in any way to restrict traditional country sports such as shooting, using gun dogs or angling.

“The Bill maintains appropriate balance by exempting hunting from the ban in certain circumstances, including avoiding damage to livestock, crops or property, and causing damage to the biological diversity of an area.

“We have an historic opportunity to make a significant difference. A real opportunity here for Northern Ireland not only to catch up with the rest of the UK but to lead the way in ensuring full robust protection for animals persecuted for sport and for human enjoyment.”

On Monday, Green Party MLA Rachel Woods criticised her fellow politicians for rejecting the bill.

“Polls and consultations have repeatedly shown that a large majority of the public in Northern Ireland are in favour of a ban.

“It’s inexcusable that MLAs have today gone against the will of the public and blocked this latest attempt to ban this cruel practise,” she said.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly also called it a missed opportunity.

“The SDLP had reservations about elements of this legislation but we were prepared to work to resolve the challenges by amending the Bill in service of the overall objective of preventing cruelty to animals,” she said.

“It is incredible that Sinn Fein and many DUP MLAs were unwilling to work toward that goal with us.”

Chairman of the Stormont Agriculture Committee, Declan McAleer, earlier said the committee has not yet agreed a stance on the Bill.

He had said his party (Sinn Fein) does not agree with a ban on hunting, but that there are elements of the Bill which it does agree with.

“Legislation as it currently stands we feel is unworkable and would require significant additional time in the committee to rectify it, and that’s time we currently don’t have, given the challenges of other legislation such as both of the climate change bills,” Mr McAleer said earlier.

“I have no doubt that this issue will be revisited in the next mandate when appropriate time can be set aside to examine the issue in a round and to work alongside stakeholders to see what legislative changes are needed, if any.”

DUP MLA William Irwin had opposed the Bill, describing it as “bad legislation”.

He said he had received “hundreds of pieces of correspondence from people who are deeply concerned by this poorly thought-out bill”.

“Practically every dog owner in the country whose dog may at some point chase a wild animal could indeed be committing an offence if this poorly thought out and ill-advised law were actually to come into force,” he told MLAs.

He had warned that the Bill would create an “absolute legislative nightmare” and a “significant resource implication for the PSNI”.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots indicated he would not be supporting the Bill.

Mr Poots contended foxes are a threat to some ground-nesting birds such as red grouse and hen harriers.

“If we’re serious about biodiversity, then we need to have management tools and we need to be very cautious about removing management tools,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I’m not sure it is a particularly well-written Bill so I can’t support it on that basis.

“Personally I don’t hunt, I don’t particularly like hunting, but I can’t support this particular Bill because I think that it isn’t well thought through. It might be well meaning but not well thought through, and has damaging consequences if it came into force.”

Hunting with dogs has been banned in England, Scotland, and Wales since the early 2000s.

The Bill gained significant support during a public consultation with nearly 80% of the 18,000 respondents in favour of a ban.

It is understood to be the largest consultation response in Stormont’s history.

Northern Ireland animal welfare charity USPCA, said it was disappointed with the vote.

Chief executive Brendan Mullan said the result was “contrary to the views of the public”.

“Hunting wild mammals with dogs is sadistic and cruel and has no place in an advanced and compassionate society.

“We are staggered that half of our political representatives do not hold this view and encourage members of the public to reflect on whether their views have been appropriately represented on this issue,” he said.

But Gary McCartney, director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, welcomed the result.

“We have been clear from the start that today’s bill was anti-rural and dangerous.

“Mr Blair’s bill was clumsily drafted and riddled with proposals which, if implemented, would not only potentially criminalise every dog owner in Northern Ireland but also represent an attack on the rural way of life.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rising living costs 'crippling people in Northern Ireland'

Rising living costs are financially, emotionally and physically "crippling" people in Northern Ireland, according to a local community worker. The increasing cost of household bills, fuel and childcare, along with the uncertainty and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, have hit many families hard. Low-paid workers, in particular, are facing "a...
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Majority of MLAs in favour of united Ireland required to trigger border poll’

A Stormont election returning a majority of MLAs in favour of a united Ireland would be required to trigger a border poll, a senior UK politician has said. The Good Friday Agreement says the holding of a poll on Irish unity lies in the power of the Northern Ireland secretary of state, if it “appears likely” that a majority of voters in the region would support it.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Woods
Person
Edwin Poots
The Independent

Covid certification scheme begins in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Covid certification system has come into effect, Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed.The scheme will see people asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result to gain entry to some venues.Last week, Mr Swann announced that unlicensed premises such as cafes and coffee shops will be exempt from the rule at this stage.There will also be no enforcement of the regulations, through fines for non-compliance, until December 13.DoH can confirm that Covid certification regulations will now be made and commenced today, rather than being laid in draft form only.Premises covered by the regulations will be required...
WORLD
The Independent

Vaccination programme passes 90% landmark in Northern Ireland

Nine out of 10 adults in Northern Ireland have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, the Department of Health has said. In total, 3,068,005 jabs have been delivered since the vaccination programme began just under a year ago. In addition, the number of booster jabs given out has passed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

RAF innovation node set up in Northern Ireland

The RAF has announced the establishment of an innovation base in Northern Ireland The RAF Regional Innovation Node will be based in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and will act as a conduit for academia and business to engage in research and development into the broader service with a view to growing the supply chain in the region.Leading representatives from industry, academia, innovation and cyber sectors attended an RAF event on Thursday at Hillsborough Castle, hosted by Air Officer Northern Ireland Air Marshal Sean Reynolds and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, for the announcement.The Air Force Main Board also attended the event,...
WORLD
The Independent

DUP leader confirms he hopes to run for Stormont in Lagan Valley

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has confirmed he hopes to run for a Stormont Assembly seat in Lagan Valley. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson currently represents the Co Down constituency as an MP in the House of Commons for the DUP while his party colleagues First Minister Paul Givan and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots represent the area in Stormont.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Dog#Sinn Fein#The Hunting#Uk#The Stormont Assembly#The Countryside Alliance#Alliance Party#Allianceparty
BBC

Anne Donaghy: Suspended Mid and East Antrim chief takes legal action

The chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Anne Donaghy, has been suspended. She has been placed on precautionary suspension while an independent investigation is carried out into allegations of bullying and harassment. It is the latest development in an ongoing controversy surrounding the local authority. In a...
U.K.
Telegraph

Boris Johnson’s bridge to Northern Ireland shelved over £335bn cost

The “Boris bridge” to Northern Ireland has been ditched after a report found it would cost £335 billion. Sir Peter Hendy, the Network Rail chairman, has published his feasibility study into the Prime Minister’s dream of building a bridge or tunnel from Northern Ireland to Scotland and has concluded that whilst it would be technically possible, it would cost £335 billion for a bridge crossing and £209 billion for a tunnel crossing.
POLITICS
BBC

Paramilitaries remain 'clear and present danger' in Northern Ireland

Paramilitaries remain "a clear and present danger" in Northern Ireland, a report on their activities has found. Street disorder linked to Brexit has led to speculation about a resurgence of activity, says the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) report. The report calls for a new body to be set up to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Call for formal process to disband paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland

A formal process aimed at the disbanding of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has been urged.The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) made the call as it noted the continuing existence of paramilitary structures and repeated its warning that paramilitarism remains a “clear and present danger”.The monitoring body, set up in the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement, noted the disbandment of the groups “has to involve voluntary action … and therefore their co-operation”.“We propose that a dedicated, formal process of engagement with an end goal of disbandment be taken forward,” the four commissioners – John McBurney, Tim O’Connor, Monica McWilliams and Mitchell Reiss...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
The Independent

Northern Ireland records first cases of Omicron variant

The first Omicron variant cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland the Department of Health said on Tuesday. Three Omicron cases have been confirmed in total, the department said. Two are from same household in the greater Belfast area and a third unconnected case is in the South...
WORLD
BBC

Northern Ireland faces 'significant' Avian flu threat

The threat from avian flu in Northern Ireland "will be more significant in the months ahead", the agriculture minister has warned. It followed the identification of a number of suspected cases in commercial, privately-owned and wild birds. Edwin Poots said it was a "present" threat and his department would watch...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No civilised country should tolerate the danger of drowning as a feature of its asylum policy

Thank goodness there is still a part of the parliamentary Conservative Party that understands the values of compassion, decency and liberalism. Pauline Latham, the MP for Mid Derbyshire, has written for The Independent to propose a sensible way out of the crisis in our asylum system, which is currently encouraging desperate refugees to play a form of marine Russian roulette in the Channel.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Flagship immigration reforms clear the Commons amid chaotic scenes

The Government’s flagship immigration legislation has cleared the House of Commons amid chaotic scenes and claims of “anti-democratic” tactics from opposition MPs MPs gave the Nationality and Borders Bill a third reading by 298 votes to 231, majority 67, thereby allowing it to progress to the House of Lords.But the third reading debate was squeezed to around nine minutes after delays during voting on amendments reduced further the already limited time available.Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing criticised the “delaying tactics” and told the Commons: “This is anti-democratic practice.”At one stage she threatened to throw out an SNP MP for repeatedly...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

MLAs debate banning hunting with dogs

The deptuy speaker of the House, Roy Beggs, adjourns today's meeting. We'll be back tomorrow morning with more live coverage of the assembly, when MLAs will be debating the Social Security Bill and the Health and Social Care Bill. Until then, have a great evening. The votes are in. The...
ANIMALS
BBC

Covid-19: Stormont 'must enforce rules over masks'

It is up to the Northern Ireland Executive - not Translink - to decide who is responsible for enforcing the rules over mask-wearing on public transport, the company has said. Director of Service Operations Ian Campbell was responding to complaints about people not wearing face coverings on buses and trains.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Work to replace unsafe cladding on Belfast apartment block to cost £400k

An Executive funded project to remove unsafe cladding from an apartment block in Belfast is set to cost £400,000 and take six months to complete, the Assembly has heard.Finance Minister Conor Murphy told MLAs that the Victoria Place apartment block off Sandy Row in the south of the city was the only building found to qualify for a £1 million fund to pay for the removal of aluminium composite material (ACM) from private residential buildings over 18 metres tall.The initiative was set up in response to the Grenfell Tower disaster in west London in 2017 when 72 were killed in...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

369K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy