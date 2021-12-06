ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Former oil wells could be turned into CO2 burial test sites

By Tim Wyatt
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIzWa_0dFTJxCC00

A project to test if abandoned oil and gas wells could be used to bury carbon dioxide underground will begin next year.

A group of universities and fossil fuel companies have announced they have identified 20 potential sites across Britain which could be used to research carbon capture and storage ( CCS ), The Guardian has reported .

The Net Zero RISE (Research Infrastructure for Subsurface Energy) scheme is a collaboration between the Universities of Newcastle, Oxford and Durham, as well as the energy firms IGas and Third Energy.

CCS involves compressing carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid before pumping them underground where they cannot cause any more global warming .

Although it is intensely controversial as it would permit continued burning of fossil fuels into the future, many scientists and experts believe CCS will play a part in mitigating against climate change .

Many hope exhausted fuel reservoirs under the North Sea are the UK’s best bet for large-scale CCS, but the Net Zero RISE team argue the technology can be easily tested in empty onshore oil and gas wells first.

“CO2 storage in the North Sea is probably going to be very important, but we need an onshore capability, a national asset, so we can do testing and look at what monitoring is adequate to understand where the CO2 has gone,” Professor Richard Davies from University of Newcastle, the head of the project, told The Guardian.

“If we don’t do this soon, we will lose an opportunity to use this infrastructure,” he said, noting empty wells are normally quickly filled with cement.

“These assets are already there, while drilling [new] boreholes is very expensive and adds a certain amount of risk. The range of boreholes we have will also give opportunities to test different rock types.”

The team also intend to explore using old oil and gas wells to store hydrogen, which could also play a part in a future net zero energy mix.

According to the government’s own net zero strategy, Britain will need to be capturing and safely storing about 50m tonnes of CO2 by the mid 2030s, while by 2050 CCS will have to ramp up to around 95m tonnes.

As well as successfully pumping emissions into storage facilities underground, scientists also need to test how to monitor CCS sites to ensure the carbon is not leaking out back into the atmosphere.

Although CCS has been successfully put into practice at around 20 large-scale projects around the world, it remains a new technology and for now fairly expensive also.

However, the International Energy Agency reports 30 more projects are currently in development and if CCS comes to fruition as policymakers hope it could reduce global emissions by a fifth.

Comments / 0

Related
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Exclusive: E-scooters could save 44,000 tonnes of CO2 a year

New research by Move Electric has revealed the potential CO2 annual saving. Legalising e-scooters for use on public roads could help save more than 44,000 tonnes of CO2 a year in the UK – equivalent to the annual emissions from 29,000 cars - according to exclusive research by Move Electric.
CARS
The Independent

Shell walks 'tightrope' of demands amid climate pressures

Royal Dutch Shell investors are expected to change the company’s name Friday and approve moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom as the oil giant faces criticism it has been slow to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Shell says the changes will accelerate payouts to shareholders and help the company shift its focus to renewable energy. Shareholders met Friday to vote on the plan, including a simplified corporate structure that will give the Anglo-Dutch firm a single class of shares and unify its headquarters in London The move illustrates the challenges oil companies face as they pivot from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Oil Wells#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Uk#Co2#Guardian#Oxford#Igas#Third Energy#Ccs#University Of Newcastle
The Independent

Developer pauses work on Cambo oilfield

Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Exxon-Led Trio Considers Creating Hydrogen Hub In Southampton

Exxon has signed an MoU with two other companies to explore the use of hydrogen and carbon capture in the Southampton industrial cluster. ExxonMobil has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two other companies to explore the use of hydrogen and carbon capture to reduce emissions in the Southampton industrial cluster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia plans to convert coal power stations to hydrogen plants

An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy expanded their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus by signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation Friday for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey partly claims.Drilling off Cyprus has been a source of tension with neighboring Turkey since 2011, when Texas-based Noble Energy discovered the first natural gas off the ethnically divided island’s southern coast.Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said with the new license, ExxonMobil is expected to start exploration in the first half of next year to get a better estimate of potential amounts of oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy