Keira Knightley nervous about returning to work for first time since pandemic began

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnightly wrapped filming her new black comedy Silent Night two...

fremonttribune.com

Telegraph

Keira Knightley: 'It's impossible to be liked by everyone'

‘Do you mind if we don’t turn our cameras on?’ Keira Knightley’s familiar, if a little more nasal than normal, voice echoes out from my laptop. ‘It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…’. She sounds deceptively perky considering that her entire family has fallen foul of...
The Independent

Keira Knightley recalls ‘creepy’ but ‘sweet’ encounter with Love Actually fan in London

Keira Knightley has recalled a “sweet” but “creepy” encounter with a Love Actually fan.The actor starred in the hugely popular 2003 romantic comedy alongside Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman.Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment to promote her newly released film Silent Night, Knightley recalled an occasion during which she was stuck in traffic and a Love Actually fan in the car next to hers enacted a scene from the film.“You know, I did actually get stuck in traffic once [in London] and someone in the car next to me did the whole sign thing,” she said.“It was...
Page Six

Keira Knightley ‘feeling pretty rubbish’ after family contracts COVID-19

Keira Knightley is quarantining with her family after they all contracted COVID-19. The Oscar nominee, 36, told the Telegraph’s Stella magazine in a profile published Saturday that she was in lockdown while on the press circuit for her new film, “Silent Night.”. “I’ve got COVID and I’m feeling pretty rubbish,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

Keira Knightley quarantining with family after contracting COVID

Actor Keira Knightley says she and her family are quarantining in their London home after having all contracted COVID-19. In a remote-video interview with Stella, the Sunday magazine of the U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph, the two-time Academy Award nominee, 36, said, "I've got COVID and I'm feeling pretty rubbish." She is suffering a breakthrough case after having been double vaccinated, the magazine said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

