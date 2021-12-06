ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-10 03:59:00 Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet with 1 to 2 feet expected above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow could cause closure to Westgard Pass as well as access roads leading into the eastern Sierra. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds combined with heavy snowfall will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Erie LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds of 35 to 45 knots, gusting up to 55 knots across Lake Erie have resulted in elevated water levels across the far eastern lakeshore. Water levels at Erie, PA as of 545 PM LST are currently 71.3 inches above low water datum and is expected to continue to rise. Current waves are approximately 15 to 19 feet high, adding to the onshore flow of water. At the time of this warning, Presque Isle State Park and McClelland Park are both closed due to high winds and water.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, south central Sumter and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 900 PM EST At 816 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Alcolu to 6 miles north of Branchville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs, Blounts Landing, Low Falls Landing and St. Paul. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 152 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

