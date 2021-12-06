High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:52:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County HEAVY SNOWFALL EXPECTED THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon tonight through Tuesday, likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow will fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas, and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta City area. Significant travel problems are likely to result throughout the weekend and into early next week. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches through Sunday morning with amounts of 25 to 40 inches along the highest terrain. Another round of snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches is expected Sunday night into Monday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches through Sunday morning. Another round of snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches is expected Sunday night into Monday. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, including the town of Tennant and Highway 97. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day Sunday, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest winds are expected Saturday evening and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall tonight into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

