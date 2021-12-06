Global FinTech TreviPay Grows C-Suite With Chief Revenue, Chief Risk Officers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global, a Growth and Transformation company, has appointed Caroline Moncure as Chief Client Officer. An industry veteran who has worked with brands from Miller-Coors to Ben & Jerry's to The Obama White House, Moncure brings an in-depth level of client engagement and growth experience, having held numerous client services and leadership roles at various award-winning agencies. In her new role, Moncure will grow existing and new client relationships, incorporating the Beat Failure® mindset, methodology, and tools to provide effective solutions to help brands break into emerging markets or break out to lead them. Moncure will build client solutions drawing from Butchershop's five core product offerings: strategy and consulting, brand and content, digital and product, performance and media, and venture and incubation She will also work to mentor and build out the client services unit within Butchershop's global agency practice. Moncure will report directly to Global CEO Trevor Hubbard.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO