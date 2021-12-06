ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global FinTech TreviPay Grows C-Suite With Chief Revenue, Chief Risk Officers

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 5 days ago
Global FinTech TreviPay is building out its executive team with the creation of two new positions — chief revenue officer and chief risk officer — that will support the company’s growth. In a Monday (Dec. 6) press release, Jeff Coppolo was named chief revenue officer, and Rissi Lovern was...

