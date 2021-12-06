ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta State to fly flags at half-staff through Dec. 9 in honor of Robert Joseph Dole

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Miss.—Delta State University will fly its flags at half-staff through sunset Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in honor of Robert Joseph Dole. The following is a copy of the proclamation issued by U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.:. As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a...

