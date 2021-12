Just when they need it most, the running game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is coming to life. This development will pay off in dividends for the Buccaneers. In the NFL, the power of a strong rushing attack is timeless. Year after year, a strong running game is what survives late in the season when teams are cold and banged up. That doesn’t mean a team should run it fifty times per game, they just need to be effective when doing so. There’s a quality over quantity aspect to it, and it stands the test of time.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO