For a place that was only around for 15 years, it might as well have been 50 for the way people loved it. The Chatterbox in Sussex County had an iconic feel the way the Circus Drive-In did in Wall. I wrote about this place last year when it was announced the owner was shutting down. A place like that didn't lend itself to take-out only in the middle of the pandemic.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO