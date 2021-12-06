ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo man charged with car, house burglaries

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUEwQ_0dFTI9YG00
Shelton

TUPELO • A Tupelo man is behind bars after being charged with breaking into a house and more than a half-dozen cars.

On Friday night, Tupelo police responded to a disturbance on Belle Vista Drive. While gathering information, police determined that a neighborhood man was a suspect in several recent burglaries.

Brandon Wyte Shelton, 29, of 2008 Belle Vista was detained and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug.

The investigation, which included tips to Crime Stoppers, pinpointed Shelton as a suspect in the Nov. 27 car burglary on Oak Ridge Drive, the Dec. 1 car burglary on Osborne Street, and car burglaries Dec. 2 on Charleston Boulevard and Market Street.

During his initial appearance Dec. 5, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered Shelton held without bond on seven counts of burglary of an auto and one count of burglary of a dwelling.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the speed of developing a suspect and making an arrest was directly related to tips and the video evidence that several home owners provided our detectives.

Anyone with information about thefts in our area is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Charleston, MS
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Crime Stoppers#Oak Ridge#Schedule Iv#Tupelo Municipal Court
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
310
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy