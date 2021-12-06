Tupelo man charged with car, house burglaries

Shelton

TUPELO • A Tupelo man is behind bars after being charged with breaking into a house and more than a half-dozen cars.

On Friday night, Tupelo police responded to a disturbance on Belle Vista Drive. While gathering information, police determined that a neighborhood man was a suspect in several recent burglaries.

Brandon Wyte Shelton, 29, of 2008 Belle Vista was detained and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug.

The investigation, which included tips to Crime Stoppers, pinpointed Shelton as a suspect in the Nov. 27 car burglary on Oak Ridge Drive, the Dec. 1 car burglary on Osborne Street, and car burglaries Dec. 2 on Charleston Boulevard and Market Street.

During his initial appearance Dec. 5, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered Shelton held without bond on seven counts of burglary of an auto and one count of burglary of a dwelling.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the speed of developing a suspect and making an arrest was directly related to tips and the video evidence that several home owners provided our detectives.

Anyone with information about thefts in our area is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.