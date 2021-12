Disney World is still using the park pass reservation system, which they began when the theme parks reopened last year. With this system, you’ll need to reserve your pass to each theme park for each day, which you can do for free when you buy your ticket. This is meant to control capacity in each of the parks, which means that the park pass reservations for each park can and do run out. But, if you’re visiting Disney World soon and weren’t able to get the reservations you want, we’ve got some great news for you!

