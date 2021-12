The Utah Jazz won a thriller against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-108. To start this one the Utah Jazz came out strong hitting threes but it was clear early on that the rim protection from Cleveland would be an issue. Starting Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley created a size advantage for Cleveland with Bojan Bogdanovic having to guard either Mobley or Allen at times. That rim protection showed up for Cleveland with a few blocks, but Donovan Mitchell was the answer. Mitchell went off for 15 points in the first quarter with 3 assists. He was so hot at one point that with 4:56 left he was 6/7 from the field and 3⁄4 from three.

