Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos fresh off of the bye week and now find themselves on a five-game winning streak. The Chiefs’ defense was dominant and impressive all night, stalling every Broncos threat with stops and turnovers resulting in a 22-9 victory.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 13. Check it out:

Stock Up: Harrison Butker

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Butker’s legend grows weekly as the Chiefs’ placekicker was the primary source of offense all night. Butker connected on all three of his field goals with a long of 56 yards in the first half. He has eighteen 50-plus yard field goals, the second-most in franchise history. His 56-yarder in the first half was his fifth of 50-plus yards in 2021, a franchise record for the most in a single season.

Stock Up: Willie Gay Jr.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The stock is rising quickly for Gay Jr. as he continues to grow into a consistent force at linebacker for the Chiefs defense. He combined with Melvin Ingram for a momentum-changing sack on the Broncos opening drive, establishing the tone for the game. Gay Jr. finished the night with eight total tackles and half a sack.

Stock Up: Juan Thornhill

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The defense’s hot streak continues with Thornhill, who hadn’t quite been the same since injuring his ACL during his rookie season. Along with the rest of the secondary, he made things difficult for Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The third-year defensive back made a big play securing his first interception of the season and fifth overall of his career.

Stock Up: Daniel Sorensen

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

The rough start to the 2021 season seemed like the beginning of the end for Sorensen’s playing time in Kansas City. The veteran defensive back played well in coverage on Sunday night, but his 75-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter to seal the game and thrust him back into Chiefs fan’s good graces. The defensive score was Sorensen’s fourth pick-six of his career.