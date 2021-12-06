ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 13

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqfzH_0dFTHFjA00

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos fresh off of the bye week and now find themselves on a five-game winning streak. The Chiefs’ defense was dominant and impressive all night, stalling every Broncos threat with stops and turnovers resulting in a 22-9 victory.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 13. Check it out:

Stock Up: Harrison Butker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGBAL_0dFTHFjA00
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Butker’s legend grows weekly as the Chiefs’ placekicker was the primary source of offense all night. Butker connected on all three of his field goals with a long of 56 yards in the first half. He has eighteen 50-plus yard field goals, the second-most in franchise history. His 56-yarder in the first half was his fifth of 50-plus yards in 2021, a franchise record for the most in a single season.

Stock Up: Willie Gay Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULUYQ_0dFTHFjA00
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The stock is rising quickly for Gay Jr. as he continues to grow into a consistent force at linebacker for the Chiefs defense. He combined with Melvin Ingram for a momentum-changing sack on the Broncos opening drive, establishing the tone for the game. Gay Jr. finished the night with eight total tackles and half a sack.

Stock Up: Juan Thornhill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KM2uZ_0dFTHFjA00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The defense’s hot streak continues with Thornhill, who hadn’t quite been the same since injuring his ACL during his rookie season. Along with the rest of the secondary, he made things difficult for Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The third-year defensive back made a big play securing his first interception of the season and fifth overall of his career.

Stock Up: Daniel Sorensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qdEF_0dFTHFjA00
USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

The rough start to the 2021 season seemed like the beginning of the end for Sorensen’s playing time in Kansas City. The veteran defensive back played well in coverage on Sunday night, but his 75-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter to seal the game and thrust him back into Chiefs fan’s good graces. The defensive score was Sorensen’s fourth pick-six of his career.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Here are 4 players to watch when the KC Chiefs host the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium

Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs (7-4) and Denver Broncos (6-5) presents another chance for the Chiefs to add to their dominance over the rest of the AFC West. Dating to the 2015 regular season, the Chiefs have won 11 straight against the Broncos. They’ve won five consecutive division titles. On...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

How Chiefs fans can watch Week 12’s biggest AFC West game

In the middle dish of the NFL’s three-course Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime, finally giving NFL fans the thrilling shootout they had expected in both teams’ recent matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders’ victory advanced their record to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Fresno Bee

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders, KC Chiefs in Week 14 plus a prediction in AFC West game

Most of the nation will get to see the Las Vegas Raiders as they visit the Kansas City Chiefs for an AFC West matchup Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14 of the NFL season. That includes Southern California, which usually gets one of the Los Angeles NFL teams. But because it’s an early game on CBS, those markets will get the Chiefs and Raiders, too.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: 3 Raiders to watch in Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season, and here are three members of the Silver and Black to watch. Raider Nation, are you prepared for the annual Arrowhead visit? Well, the week is now upon you in which the Raiders travel to Kansas City, and hopefully, salvage their troubling up-and-down season.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

NFL Week 14 player props: Expect Chiefs' Kelce to continue to own Raiders

We head into Week 14 a little disappointed after falling just short on our Lamar Jackson rushing prop combined with a little bad luck with the injuries on Cincinnati’s O-line for the Joe Mixon rushing prop. We’re still feeling confident though, after going an 8-4 combined over the past four weeks. So, let’s get back on the winning train! I’ve done all the work for you here in case you’re thinking about throwing down a little cake on your NFL Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Player Grades For Week 13's Ugly Loss to Chiefs

The Denver Broncos had a lot on the line as they went on the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While the defense did its part to hold the Chiefs to 13 points, Denver allowed points due to an interception returned for a touchdown and a muffed punt that gave the ball back to the opponent in field goal position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Stock#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Acl
FanSided

Former Broncos star surprisingly cut midseason by Houston

Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay has struggled to carve a role in Houston with the Texans, and he’s been cut. It was almost one year ago to the date when former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay had his last “good” NFL game. On November 22, 2020, Lindsay ran for 82 yards on 16 carries as the Denver Broncos put on a strong offensive performance against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

3 games to watch in Week 14 which give perspective on the Steelers’ future opponents

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their mini bye on a down note after coming up short on Thursday night. Needing to likely run the table to have a shot at the playoffs, the Steelers next four opponents are the most important thing to focus on at this time. There is one game which has two teams the Steeelers will still face this season where another opponent takes on a team the Steelers have already played. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. This week, the Steelers next opponent fell to the winless Lions, but Still were able to take down the Steelers on Thursday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs protect a single practice squad player for Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs have protected a single practice squad player ahead of their Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. According to the NFL’s official personnel notice on Tuesday, the Chiefs protected practice squad CB Josh Jackson. As a result, no team will be able to sign Jackson away from the Kansas City practice squad this week. This is the first time the team has protected Jackson since signing him to the practice squad back in late October.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Undermanned Lions run over by the Broncos

The Detroit Lions were facing difficult odds in Denver on Sunday. The Lions squared off with the Broncos without several important starters due to a rash of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. Detroit kept it interesting for a half, but the Broncos had too many horses for the depleted Lions...
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
ESPN

Why can't the Denver Broncos get the ball to Courtland Sutton?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have no shortage of riddles to solve on offense. Such as: Why don't they use play-action more when they have so much success with it? Or, why do they have a love-hate relationship with the red zone? But one of the oddest questions is this: Why is receiver Courtland Sutton seeing his participation dwindle in the passing game?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 14 win over Raiders

Few NFL matchups end up as lopsided as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 14 affair against the Las Vegas Raiders, which resulted in a 39-point difference between the two teams. While many of us predicted a blowout ahead of this game, nobody could’ve expected the Chiefs to look as totally dominant as they did in all four quarters of this statement win. Las Vegas’ decision to do their pregame team huddle on the Arrowhead logo in the middle of the field seems to have severely backfired, with Kansas City taking the incident personally.
NFL
Boston

5 matchups for Patriots fans to watch during the bye week

The Patriots aren't playing Sunday, but there are a few games that could play a role in their playoff aspirations. The Patriots aren’t playing in Week 14, but they’ll have some rooting interests on Sunday. As the regular season reaches the home stretch, certain teams losing will help...
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Raiders players infuriated Chiefs fans with pregame stunt

The Las Vegas Raiders tried to send a message before kickoff of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and it seems like it was received. The result just isn’t what they were hoping for. After their pregame warmup at Arrowhead Stadium, the Raiders jogged to midfield...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy