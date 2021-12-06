ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs nearly double-digit favorites over Raiders in Week 14

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have extended their lead over the AFC West division after their Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. They’ll face another AFC West opponent with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, playing them for the second and likely final time this season.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City will be a 9.5-point favorite over Las Vegas with an over/under point total of 49.5 points scored. The money line is -450 for the Chiefs and +340 for the Raiders. Both Kansas City and Las Vegas are 5-7 against the spread this season.

In their first meeting this season at Allegiant Stadium, the Chiefs were just slight road favorites over the Raiders. Kansas City ultimately won that game by nearly 30 points. This time around, playing at Arrowhead Stadium, oddsmakers aren’t making the same mistake. Over the last 17 games played between these two teams, the Chiefs have lost just three games. It’s part of the epic run of dominance over the AFC West division that has lasted the duration of Andy Reid’s time with the team.

Looking back to the Week 10 matchup between these two teams, Las Vegas had no answer for Patrick Mahomes on defense. He completed 70% of his passes for over 400 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. It was Mahomes’ most dominant performance throwing the ball this season, and he’ll look to build on that in front of a home crowd.

The Raiders haven’t won a game since that loss and the Chiefs have yet to lose in that span. It sure doesn’t feel like either of those things will change heading into Week 14.

