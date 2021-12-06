ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Side Story banned in parts of Middle East over trans character – report

By Benjamin Lee
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nceu7_0dFTGu9i00
Photograph: Ramona Rosales/20th Century Studios.

Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story will not be showing in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar or the UAE.

The big-budget musical, tipped for Oscars, has reportedly been banned because of a transgender character Anybodys, played by Iris Menas, known for Jagged Little Pill. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film wasn’t granted a certificate in either Saudi Arabia or Kuwait and in the remaining countries, requests for cuts were made that Disney refused to make.

Anybodys, whose gender identity was vague in the original, has been made more obviously trans in the new version. While it’s never said on screen, the character receives more screen time and David Saint, executor of West Side Story author Arthur Laurents’ estate, has confirmed that Anybodys “is a character who was a man born in a female’s body. End of story.”

According to Glaad’s most recent annual report on LGBTQ+ representation on screen, there were zero trans or non-binary characters in studio films for the fourth year in a row. Homosexuality and being trans are still either illegal or seen as immoral across much of the Gulf region with capital punishment used in extreme circumstances.

The news comes soon after Disney initially refused to cut a same-sex kiss from Marvel adventure Eternals, which was then briefly banned in various Gulf countries as a result. But the studio then agreed to make edits which led to some countries allowing for the release.

West Side Story has received almost universally positive reviews and is being tipped for multiple Oscar nominations. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called it “a vividly dreamed, cunningly modified and visually staggering revival”.

Disney has yet to make a comment.

The Guardian

West Side Story review – Spielberg’s remake takes off when it dances to its own tune

Do we really need a remake of West Side Story? Having won 10 Oscars (a record for a musical), including best picture, Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’s 1961 screen incarnation of the 1957 Broadway musical hit remains a much-loved and much-watched “classic”; a self-consciously streetwise affair with weapons-grade earworm tunes and choreography that kids would try to mimic in school playgrounds for decades. Yet even the most ardent fan of the original would have to admit that time has not been kind to the sight of Natalie Wood playing a Latina. Hooray, then, for screen newcomer Rachel Zegler, who landed the lead role of Maria from an open casting call, and whose vibrantly natural performance almost singlehandedly justifies this “reimagining” from director Steven Spielberg.
The Guardian

UK teenager who was mauled by crocodile feared losing foot

A British teenager who was mauled by a crocodile in southern Africa feared she would need to have her foot amputated, and said she felt “very lucky” during an interview from her hospital bed. Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was left with her right foot “hanging loose” and a dislocated hip after...
‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar

Some audiences in the Middle East won’t get to experience the epic love story between Maria and Tony. Disney and 20th Century’s “West Side Story,” director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical, has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. In some cases, like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film wasn’t granted a release certificate. In other countries, such as Qatar and Oman, Disney refused to comply with cuts requested by censors.
‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Nations

The Sharks and the Jets won’t be facing off in the Gulf. Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-hopeful West Side Story adaptation will not screen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or Kuwait, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. In Saudi Arabia and Kuwait — considered the strictest in terms of censorship — the film wasn’t granted a release certificate. In the remaining countries, censors requested cuts that Disney refused to make. The film had been due for release on Dec. 9 and was on all major cinema websites. While the reasoning is unconfirmed, regional sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the decision...
Inside The 'West Side Story' Premiere

West Side Story, based on the classic 1957 musical and 1961 film adaptation of the same name, is hitting theaters soon. Steven Spielberg is serving as director for the highly anticipated film. The cast includes The Fault In Our Stars breakout Ansel Elgort and rising star Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Their co-stars include Tony-award-winners like David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose. Plus, the legendary Rita Moreno, who appeared in the original film, will be returning for the reboot. The stars of the new blockbuster hit the red carpet for the world premiere in New York City this past weekend.
‘West Side Story’ Finds Its Rhythm on Location in New Jersey

Kristie Macosko Krieger, one of the producers for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” says there was no way they could have pulled off shooting the 20th Century Studios remake without the aesthetic backdrop and financial incentives that the state of New Jersey provided. “We looked all around, and Paterson, N.J. gave a grit and an authenticity to the film that I don’t think we could have gotten anywhere else,” Krieger tells Variety. “They treated us like family, and that felt important since we were making a movie that was special to them and us.”
West Side Story Ending Explained: Even Death Won't Part Us Now

Tonight, tonight, it all begins toniiiiiight, as "West Side Story" is finally out in theaters. There were plenty of skeptics when Steven Spielberg announced he was tackling the musical theatre juggernaut known as "West Side Story," the beloved stage production turned into a classic film from Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. Despite having never directed a musical before, Spielberg blew away expectations and breathed new life into the iconic retelling of "Romeo and Juliet" set to the remarkable music of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.
How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
‘West Side Story’ Stars Discuss Playing Two Different Generations of One Character

West Side Story actresses and Ariana DeBose discussed both of them playing Anita in the 1961 and 2021 versions of the film, respectively. In Something’s Coming: West Side Story—Special Edition of 20/20, DeBose and Moreno sat down for a side-by-side interview. DeBose gushed over Moreno, talking about how “incredibly awkward she was,” while the former Anita brushed off the praise.
Box Office: ‘West Side Story’ Slow Dances to $800,000 on Thursday

Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed “West Side Story” remake collected $800,000 in previews on Thursday night. Even with a slower start, the musical is expected to pirouette to the top of box office charts this weekend. The Disney and 20th Century Studios film is expected to generate $10 million to $15 million in theaters. Ticket sales on the higher end of that range wouldn’t be terrible by COVID-19 standards because movie musicals, as well as films targeting adult audiences, have been struggling at the box office. Anywhere in the lower end, however, would be less than dazzling since the movie cost $100 million...
'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
‘Faya Dayi’ Director Jessica Beshir on Making Her Immersive Documentary About Ethiopia and Its People

The dreamlike altered state of perception produced by Ethiopia’s stimulant leaf khat, for centuries the source of spiritual exploration and today the nation’s biggest cash crop, is reflected in filmmaker Jessica Beshir’s documentary Faya Dayi, an inventive depiction of the intimate stories of a myriad of people embedded in the khat trade. “The form of the film was inspired by the labyrinthic architecture of the walled city of Harar, which Sufi imams believe is a true reflection of life on earth,” Beshir tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Zigzagging through a labyrinth, we don’t really know what comes next. We wander into the...
‘West Side Story’ Team Reacts to Gulf Nations Ban: “This Film Will Overcome Any Border”

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation will not screen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or Kuwait. Sources cited the Gulf Nations’ opposition to the character Anybodys, written as transgender in the new version and played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. At Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of the film, with the big-budget event shutting down Hollywood Boulevard, the West Side Story team reacted to that news, which came after Disney refused to make the requested cuts. “I think we have to remember that during [William] Shakespeare’s time, at the height,...
‘West Side Story’ Screening Held In New Jersey For Students, Supporters Of Star Rachel Zegler’s Alma Mater

LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A special screening of “West Side Story” was held Friday afternoon for students and supporters of Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, the alma mater of star Rachel Zegler. Zegler, a New Jersey native, plays Maria in the re-imagined version of the 1961 film. She graduated from Immaculate Conception in 2019, and her fans were cheering her movie debut. “We have alumnae who are just thrilled to see Rachel Zegler on the big screen, so we couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Jessica Cutrona, head of the school. “I’m incredibly proud of her. I knew her even from when she was doing shows with my older sister, and I remember always being just very impressed,” senior Samantha DeFrancesco said. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and is now playing in movie theaters across the country.
Newen Launches Documentary Label Real Lava With Danish Producer Sigrid Dyekjaer, Sundance Title ‘The Territory’

European production group Newen Studios is teaming with Oscar-nominated Danish producer Sigrid Dyekjaer to launch production company Real Lava. Based in Denmark, Real Lava will aim to produce cinematic documentary films and series for international audiences. Kicking off Real Lava’s documentary slate is Alex Pritz’s “The Territory” which will be premiering at Sundance. “The Territory” follows the indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau community as they defend their land against a network of Brazilian farmers who are colonizing their protected territory. A leading figure in the film industry, Dyekjaer has produced some 30 documentary features in the past 23 years. She most recently produced Feras Fayyad’s...
The Guardian

