A local Congressman is critical of a proposal of the Biden Administration to roll back to a policy from the Obama Administration that would directly impact farmers. 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis says that the Biden Administration’s decision to go back to the Obama-era definition of the Waters of the United States, known as WOTUS will create uncertainty for farmers and rural communities on how the Clean Water Act is enforced. Davis says the Navigable Waters Protection Rule established in 2020 under the Trump Administration, known as NWPR, gives parity and certainty to farmers when it comes to being stewards of their own land.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO