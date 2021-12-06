ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. SEC charges dialysis provider, three former executives with revenue manipulation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it has charged dialysis provider American...

parsippanyfocus.com

SEC Charges Pharma CFO and Former Partner with Insider Trading

MORRIS COUNTY — The Securities and Exchange Commission recently charged the former Chief Financial Officer of pharmaceutical company Immunomedics, Inc. and his former romantic partner with insider trading in the company’s stock. According to the SEC’s complaint, while serving as CFO of Immunomedics, Usama Malik, 47, learned that the FDA...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Law.com

Former Biotech Company Executive Targeted in SEC Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Usama Malik, the former CFO of Immunomedics Inc., and his former girlfriend Lauren S. Wood Thursday in New Jersey District Court over alleged insider trading violations. The lawsuit accuses Malik of tipping off Wood and three family members to confidential information regarding the success of the company’s new breast cancer treatment drug in clinical trials. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-20300, U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission vs. Malik et al.
LAW
cfodive.com

Finance execs said to manipulate 'topsides' to inflate revenue

Former top finance officers manipulated revenue recognition to give the appearance a dialysis treatment company was performing better than it was, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged. The CFO, chief accounting officer and controller at American Renal Associates (ARA) fabricated adjustments between estimated and actual revenue from certain...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
teslarati.com

Lucid Group receives subpoena from SEC requesting information on SPAC deal

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission to turn over documents related to its SPAC merger deal with Churchill Capital Corp. IV, which occurred earlier this year. “On December 3, 2021, Lucid Group, Inc. (the “Company”) received a subpoena from the Securities and...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Trump new media deal draws SEC scrutiny of one company involved

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating one of the companies involved in former President Donald Trump's recently announced social media deal, according to documents made public Monday. Trump has been touting the launch of his new media operation as a way to counter the large social media companies that...
POTUS
CNBC

Trump SPAC under investigation by federal regulators, including SEC

Federal regulators are investigating former President Donald Trump's SPAC deal. The SEC and FINRA probes were disclosed in a filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company on track to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump has said his company will launch a social media...
POTUS
Washington Times

Feds investigating Trump’s social media startup deal, business partners say

Business partners of former President Donald Trump’s social media startup revealed Monday that the Biden administration is investigating their business, according to regulatory filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) each have requested information from Digital World Acquisition Corp....
POTUS
Fortune

Trump SPAC stock falls on news of SEC probe

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. regulators are officially probing the SPAC deal to that brought former President Donald Trump's social media venture public. News of the inquiry sent the blank-check company's stock lower Monday. In early November, the Securities...
POTUS
bitcoin.com

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Stresses Crypto Markets Are Open to Manipulation, Investors Vulnerable

The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has called for more investor protection in crypto markets. “This asset class is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications,” he said. “In many cases, investors aren’t able to get rigorous, balanced, and complete information on tokens or trading and lending platforms.”
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Former Finance Executive Sentenced to 138 Months in Prison for Orchestrating Massive Market Manipulation Scheme

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Abraxas J. Discala, also known as “AJ Discala,” the former Chief Executive Officer of OmniView Capital Advisors LLC (“OmniView”), was sentenced by United States District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano to 138 months’ imprisonment for orchestrating a multi-million dollar market manipulation scheme. The Court also ordered Discala to pay $2,484,873 in forfeiture. The amount of restitution will be determined by the Court at a later date. Discala was convicted by a federal jury in May 2018 following a five-week trial of two counts of securities and wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of securities fraud, and four counts of wire fraud relating to his manipulation of stocks of multiple microcap or “penny” stocks, including the stock of CodeSmart Holding, Inc. (“CodeSmart”), Cubed, Inc. (“Cubed”), and others, (collectively the “Manipulated Public Companies”).
BROOKLYN, NY
Flight Global.com

Norwegian names former Kongsberg executive as finance chief

Scandinavian budget carrier Norwegian has named Hans-Jorgen Wibstad as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Geir Karlsen. Karlsen retained the top financial post after he took over as the airline’s chief executive in mid-year. Wibstad will step into the role by June 2022. He is a former chief financial officer...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Paysend Adds Former Mastercard Europe Executive to Board

a global payments Fintech, has selected former President Mastercard Europe, Javier Perez, to its Board of Directors. Paysend states that Perez will have an active role in its future business strategy, working closely with the company’s senior management team to drive further global expansion. Perez is currently the Founder...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Cargill sues insurer over failure to pay $45 million in crime loss coverage

Agribusiness giant Cargill has filed a lawsuit against its insurer, National Union Fire Insurance Company, for allegedly failing to pay out almost $45 million in losses the firm claimed was covered under the employee theft clause of its policy. The losses were a result of an elaborate fraud scheme involving...
ECONOMY

