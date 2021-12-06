ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports a three-day total of 46 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzr5d_0dFTGhvV00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Galveston County Health District today reports a three-day total of 46 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 73 additional recoveries. All cases are current.

To date, 547,279 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get vaccinated.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

COVID-19 Vaccines: www.gchd.org/covidvaccine

COVID-19 Dashboard: www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

COVID-19 School Dashboard: www.gchd.org/schooldashboard

Testing options in Galveston County: www.gchd.org/testing

Community Policy