Galveston County Health District today reports a three-day total of 46 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 73 additional recoveries. All cases are current.
To date, 547,279 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Get vaccinated.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Wear a face covering in public spaces.
- Stay at least 6 feet from other people.
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.
COVID-19 Vaccines: www.gchd.org/covidvaccine
COVID-19 Dashboard: www.gchd.org/coviddashboard
COVID-19 School Dashboard: www.gchd.org/schooldashboard
Testing options in Galveston County: www.gchd.org/testing
