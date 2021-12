The UTSA Roadrunners will host the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers in the 2021 Ryan Conference USA Championship Game on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Alamodome. The game will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network. Tickets were still available on Monday for the game at ticketmaster.com. UTSA drew around 35,000 fans for its previous home game in the dome.

DENTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO