Nic Lembcke is looking for a winning record in his second season of his second stint as the head coach of the Park Rapids girls basketball team. The Panthers return plenty of experience from a team that went 3-5 in Mid-State Conference play and 7-11 overall a year ago. Looking to lead Park Rapids past the .500 mark and up the conference and Section 8AA standings are senior Abby Morris; juniors Mickey Clark, Olivia Davis, Mady Maninga, Chloe Tretbar and Tori Weaver; and sophomore Gabi Shepersky. Weaver earned all-conference honors while Morris and Davis earned all-conference honorable mention honors.

PARK RAPIDS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO