Movies

'The Matrix Resurrections' references the past in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 5 days ago
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves' Neo is re-living the past and experiencing deja vu in the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

Neo is remembering scenes from the original Matrix film released in 1999 in the clip released on Monday.

Neo is back in the simulated modern world again on a new mission where he is reunited with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who is also suffering from memory loss.

The duo fight off an attack helicopter and multiple enemies as they ride a motorcycle together.

"We can't see it, but we're all trapped inside these strange repeating loops," a younger Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says.

The Matrix Resurrections, is coming to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Co-stars include Jade Pinkett-Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Brian J. Smith, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.

Lana Wachowski is directing the film after she helmed the three previous entries with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lana Wachowski penned the script with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

