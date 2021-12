There is a new report out that talks about the twenty worst places to live in Arkansas, and the number one city on this list is less than 4 hours away. I know most of you are curious did Texarkana Arkansas make the list? Well yes, it did, but more on that later. Almost all of the towns on this list are less than 4 hours from Texarkana, but Arkansas is not a big state so this fact is not quite as important. What is important is the number of cities that are close to us on the list.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO