An American tiktoker has made millions creating Excel tutorials

Claiming innocence, he’s concerned about how the whole thing got so invasive so quickly. The weird thing about memes and the internet is that, whenever someone goes viral, we tend to see them as a figure who exists in that very moment, rather than a person with their own history. Couch Guy was one of the most famous (or infamous) examples of this in 2021: a college student who was filmed being surprised by his long-distance girlfriend Lauren and, subsequently, was framed as the creator of all infidelity. For a while, he was the worst person on TikTok. Now, he’s revealed his identity — his name is Robert McCoy — and has reacted to his public reckoning. Understandably, he’s not too happy about it.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO