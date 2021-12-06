Person shot during robbery at San Francisco motel

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person has serious injuries after being shot during a robbery at a San Francisco motel.

The San Francisco Police Department said it happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street on Sunday. The shooting was in the motel parking lot, which police did not name.

One suspect has been booked and police said they recovered a ghost gun. The victim has life-threatening injuries. Neither was publicly identified.

